Bakell's Signature Edible Decorations Now Available In Michaels Retail Stores Nationwide

Michaels stores now have Tinker Dust (food glitter), Brew Glitter (drink glitter), Luster Dust and many more of Bakell's edible embellishments.

- Julia Wolfe, Bakell FSQ AdministratorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bakell( ), creator of America's favorite edible glitter for food and drinks, is excited to introduce its signature decorating products inside Michaels craft stores, nationwide.Starting in Spring 2025, Michaels in-store shoppers can find premium edible glitter in Tinker Dust& Brew Glitter-including themed packs with four bundled colors-along with many more decorating tools such as Luster Dust, a colorful variety of decorative cocktail rimming sugars, Petal Dust powder food coloring, and much more.Brew Glitter, known for its showstopping beverage decorations, has been expertly formulated to combine quality and safety for celebrations & events. Its sister brand, Tinker Dust, can be used for the same application, but shines best brushed or applied on top of desserts & confections.Bakell dusts & glitters are used by world-renown brands like Disneyland , Universal, AMC Theaters, Dutch Bros and many more.Bakell ensures quality & safety from its edible decorations using only FDA Complaint ingredients in our SoCal facilities; utilizing SQF Level 3 certified manufacturing processes.-In-Store Michaels Products Include-*Tinker Dust (5 gram, mini pump glitter sprays) in:Soft BlueBright GoldClassic GreenSoft PinkPollipop PurpleClassic RedRose GoldSilverWhite*Brew Glitter (4 gram, mini pump drink glitter sprays) in:ClearGoldGreenPinkPink IridescentPurpleRose Gold*Brew Glitter Shimmering Cocktail Sugars (4 ounces with rimming tin):GoldPinkPurpleSilverWhite*Luster Dust (4 gram jars) in:Christmas RedNavyPearlPurpleRose GoldSilverSuper Gold*Petal Dust (4 gram jars) in:BlackBluePinkRedWhiteYellow*Brew Glitter 'Holiday' Pack (4pc), includes 2 gram sticks of:Red Brew GlitterGreen Brew GlitterGold Brew GlitterSilver Brew Glitter*Brew Glitter 'All American' Pack (4pc), includes 2 gram sticks of:Red Brew GlitterWhite Brew GlitterBlue Brew GlitterSilver Brew Glitter(*Find Bakell's complete collection of 80+ colors & bundles on )In 2023, Michaels launched its revamped online marketplace and invited Bakell to debut its products among its developing catalog. It was the first time Michaels customer's could find Brew Glitter, Krazy Sprinklescake decorations, Dazzler Dustcraft glitter, and the like, on their favorite online retailer store.Then, in late 2024, a select variety of Brew Glitter products landed in Michaels stores. Now, that partnership has further grown to include physical Bakell & Brew Glitter products in over 1000 Michael's stores in the United States and Canada.“Seeing Bakell & Brew Glitter in Michaels speaks volumes of our company's mission to give creative bakers and decorators a new way to create,” Bakell FSQ Administrator Julia Wolfe said.“We've partnered with entertainment giants like Disneyland and have supplied blockbuster premieres for AMC Theaters.“But serving home bars and kitchens is how we made our name. Why people come back or private label. And we're really glad to be in Michaels to offer our industry-leading decorations to an even larger audience.”In-store Michaels customers can now discover products to make occasions and events all the more brilliant by making Brew Glitter cocktail glow ups, colorful sugar glass rim art, and much more.Michaels and Bakell will be able to provide hundreds of Kosher and Halal edible decorations for its consumers, opening new ways to reimagine occasions & events.As a company, Bakell is proud to have its products in the largest craft & decoration chain in America. Michaels customers will have a new, safe-to-eat edible glitter decoration-along with a curated line of Shimmering Cocktail Sugars-to shop in-stores.Bakell industry experts help edible-art makers hone their crafts, and assist larger companies to deliver on introducing brand new experiences for their loyal consumers. The company makes it easy for people to add the leading drink glitter to their own company's branded catalog with a complete ecosystem of private label and custom label products, as well as a wholesale program for turnkey services.About Bakell LLC:Located in Southern California, USA, . is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via their eCommerce platform at as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food grade glitters, all natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakellfood packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal. Bakellfood products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.

