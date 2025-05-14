4C ANNOUNCES LOCAL PROCLAMATIONS IN CELEBRATION OF HEAD START's 60TH ANNIVERSARY

A child smiles in an Early Head Start classroom at the 4C Head Start Ferguson Child Development Center in Orlando. Early Head Start serves children up to three years old.

Children participate in a learning activity at a Head Start Preschool classroom during a family engagement event at the 4C Head Start Palm Plaza Child Development Center in Kissimmee. Head Start Preschool serves children from 3-to-5 years old.

Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc., (4C) announced proclamations today from the City of Orlando, Seminole and Osceola Counties.

- Vikram Saini, 4C Chair of the Board of Directors

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc. , (4C) local non-profit organization committed to strengthening communities and families in Central Florida, announced today that it has received proclamations from the City of Orlando as well as the Seminole and Osceola County Boards of County Commissioners in recognition of the 60th anniversary of the national Head Start program. The proclamations acknowledge the transformative impact of Head Start and celebrate 4C's enduring commitment to early childhood education, health, and family support services.

Launched in 1965, Head Start is a national initiative designed to promote school readiness by providing comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and family support services to children from low-income families. The nationwide celebration is slated for May 18, 2025.

For 37 years, 4C has been a designated Head Start grantee, providing essential resources and comprehensive services to economically disadvantaged children and families.

“Receiving these recognitions underscores the vital role that 4C and Head Start have played in shaping positive outcomes for children and families across Central Florida,” said Patricia Frank, President and CEO of 4C.“We are proud to continue our mission of providing high-quality early learning opportunities that set children on a path to success and provide critical support to families.”

“As we celebrate Head Start's 60th anniversary and the recognition from our local leaders, we are reminded of the profound impact that early learning and family support services have in shaping futures. Beyond nurturing young minds, these programs provide families with the stability and security they need-offering parents the freedom to work, pursue opportunities, and contribute to the growth of our communities,” said Vikram Saini, 4C Chair of the Board of Directors.

He added,“By ensuring children have safe, supportive spaces to learn and thrive, Head Start strengthens not only individual families but also the economic vitality that fuels our shared progress. Our dedicated team remains committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. We are grateful for this recognition and for the continued support from our community partners.”

The proclamations highlighted several significant milestones achieved by 4C Head Start programs across Central Florida, including:

.100 percent of children demonstrating growth throughout the school year

.95 percent of children meeting or exceeding age expectations in social-emotional development

.100 percent of children showing gains in social skills, language development, and early literacy

.95 percent of children having an ongoing source of health care

.98 percent of children being current on immunizations

In addition to these achievements, 4C's comprehensive early learning and family support programs have made a substantial economic and social impact across Central Florida. By serving economically disadvantaged families and promoting a child's readiness for school, 4C not only fosters lifelong learning but also strengthens the regional economy by empowering parents to participate in the workforce.

ABOUT 4C

For more than 50 years, 4C has provided access to quality early learning and intervention programs that make a difference in the lives of young children. As a private non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, 4C operates under a Board of Directors made up of community volunteers who establish corporate policy and provide direction for the Agency. For more information about 4C and the services it offers, please visit our website at /

Michael Monahan

BUILT Marketing Strategies

+1 833-442-8458

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.