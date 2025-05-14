Artha Solutions Named Qlik North America Partner Customer Success Champion Of 2024

Qlik Recognizes Artha Solutions as the North America Partner Customer Success Champion for 2024

Artha Solutions recognized by Qlik as North America Partner Customer Success Champion of 2024

- Jaipal Kothakapu - CEOSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Artha Solutions Named Qlik North America Partner Customer Success Champion of 2024Recognized for Exceptional Customer Outcomes and Local Market Leadership with QlikArtha Solutions, a leading data and analytics consulting firm, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Qlik North America Partner Customer Success Champion of 2024. This prestigious award highlights Artha's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer outcomes by enabling organizations to become AI-ready through data modernization and governance.This recognition highlights Artha's leadership in delivering outstanding customer outcomes through impactful data and analytics solutions tailored to the unique demands of customers across the North America market. By combining Qlik's industry-leading analytics platform with Artha's deep expertise in data strategy, integration, and quality, customers have been empowered to harness trusted data & Data Readiness for AI and machine learning initiatives.The“Artha Advantage” suite of AI readiness accelerators combines deep industry expertise with a comprehensive range of services. These services cover data quality, MDM, governance, analytics, AI readiness, ETL tool conversion , SAP data migration , and SAP test data management, empowering organizations to reduce time-to-value, ensure compliance, and establish intelligent, future-ready data foundations. The Artha–Qlik partnership accelerates AI adoption and digital transformation across industries like banking, , finance, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.“Partners like Artha embody what makes our regional ecosystem so powerful-deep local knowledge, trusted customer relationships, and a relentless focus on delivering real results," said David Zember, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. "Their ability to move quickly and solve complex challenges close to home is what drives lasting impact. We're proud to celebrate this success and excited for what we'll achieve together next."“We're honoured to receive this recognition from Qlik,” said Srinivas Poddutoori, COO of Artha Solutions.“This award underscores our mission to help customers unlock the true potential of their data. By focusing on AI data readiness, governance, and scalable modernization frameworks, we've enabled our clients to move from data chaos to AI confidence.”Jaipal Kothakapu, CEO of Artha Solutions, added:“This recognition means a great deal to us because it reflects the transformative journeys we've shared with our clients. Every engagement is personal-behind every dashboard is a business striving to grow, a team navigating change, and a leader making high-stakes decisions. That's what drives us. With Qlik as our partner, we don't just deliver insights-we turn data into real, lasting impact.”About Artha SolutionsArtha Solutions is a global consulting firm specializing in data modernization, integration, governance, and analytics. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and telecom, Artha blends deep technical expertise with a business-first approach-helping organizations turn data into competitive advantage. Visit to learn more.Media Contact:Goutham Minumula...+1 480 270 8480About QlikQlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.Media Contact:Keith Parker...512-367-2884© 2025 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Goutham Minumula

Artha Solutions

480 270 8480

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.