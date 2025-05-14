Ken Rosenfield, CPA, First To Join Board Of Dental Protection Group To Lead 831(B) Education In Dental Industry

Nationally recognized CPA brings 831(b) captive insurance expertise to help dentists and labs unlock new financial potential

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Protection Group (DPG) is proud to announce that Ken Rosenfield, CPA , and CEO of Rosenfield & Co. , as the first member to join its Board of Directors. With decades of experience advising businesses on tax strategy and structuring 831(b) micro-captive insurance companies, Mr. Rosenfield brings unmatched expertise to help educate and empower the dental industry on risk management and long-term wealth building.Rosenfield & Co. is one of the most respected names in accounting and consulting for specialty industries, including dental, automotive, and other closely held businesses. Ken's appointment signals DPG's commitment to delivering best-in-class financial strategies to dentists and dental labs through IRS-compliant reinsurance structures.“The dental industry has only scratched the surface of what's possible through 831(b) captives,” said Ken Rosenfield.“I'm honored to join Dental Protection Group's mission to bring clarity, structure, and opportunity to forward-thinking dental professionals looking to take control of their financial future.”As part of the board, Rosenfield will help guide DPG's educational outreach, working with dental practices, DSOs, and dental labs across the country to introduce procedure and prosthetic warranties backed by reinsurance-a model that has proven highly effective in other industries such as automotive retail.“Ken's leadership in the 831(b) space is unparalleled,” said Max Zanan, co-founder of Dental Protection Group.“Bringing him onto our board not only validates our mission, but also ensures that our clients receive the same level of sophistication and compliance that Fortune 500 companies expect. Dentists now have access to tools that can truly transform their financial future-and Ken will help show them how.”Dental Protection Group continues to expand its reach and partnerships to bring turnkey financial and risk solutions to the dental industry, making concepts like reinsurance accessible, compliant, and profitable for everyday practice owners and lab owners.About Dental Protection GroupDental Protection Group (DPG) empowers dentists, DSOs, and dental labs with innovative financial tools designed to protect procedures, retain patients, and build long-term wealth. Through our industry-first dental warranty and reinsurance model, DPG enables practices to offer five-year warranties on eligible procedures while participating in the same tax-advantaged insurance structures used by leading corporations. By combining peace of mind for patients with profitability for practices, DPG is redefining risk management and revenue generation in dentistry.

