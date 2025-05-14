Recognizing When Periodontal Deep Cleaning May Be Needed Over Routine Dental Checkups, Says Slidell-Based Dentist

- Dr. Chandler Goltz, DMDSLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Routine dental checkups are designed to maintain oral health through preventive care. However, in cases where signs of gum disease or chronic inflammation are present, a more intensive procedure-known as a deep cleaning or scaling and root planing-may be necessary. This process addresses infection and buildup beneath the gumline, beyond the scope of standard prophylactic cleanings.Dr. Chandler Goltz, DMD , owner of Slidell Smiles in Slidell, Louisiana, explains that early identification of periodontal concerns plays a crucial role in preventing progression to more advanced stages of gum disease.“Patients often assume all dental cleanings are the same, but when plaque and tartar accumulate below the gumline, or when there is tissue detachment, a deep cleaning becomes necessary to restore gum health and stop further damage,” said Dr. Goltz.The need for a deep cleaning is usually determined through a clinical exam and periodontal charting. When periodontal pockets-spaces between the teeth and gums-measure greater than 4 millimeters, and when bleeding or inflammation is present, a deep cleaning may be recommended to prevent bone loss and tooth instability.Common Signs That May Indicate the Need for a Deep Cleaning1. Persistent Bad BreathChronic halitosis may be a sign of bacteria thriving beneath the gumline. While surface cleanings help manage odor caused by food and drink, bacteria buildup in deep pockets can result in ongoing bad breath that doesn't improve with brushing or mouthwash.2. Bleeding Gums During Brushing or FlossingGums that bleed easily may signal inflammation and the early stages of periodontal disease. Bleeding is not considered normal, and when it occurs regularly-especially in combination with redness or swelling-it may indicate the need for deeper intervention.3. Receding GumsGum recession can expose tooth roots and make teeth appear longer. This condition is often a result of long-standing inflammation, and may be exacerbated by plaque and calculus beneath the surface. A deep cleaning can slow or stop the progression of tissue loss when performed in a timely manner.4. Loose or Shifting TeethMobility or noticeable changes in tooth alignment may indicate damage to the supporting bone structures around the teeth. This is a sign of advanced periodontal involvement, and deep cleaning is often the first step in managing these conditions before further stabilization methods are considered.5. Tender or Swollen GumsSensitive, red, or puffy gums are often early indicators of gingivitis or periodontitis. While these symptoms may not be painful initially, they typically worsen without targeted treatment, allowing infection to reach deeper tissues.6. Visible Tartar Below the GumlineTartar that extends beneath the gumline cannot be removed through routine brushing or regular cleanings. Specialized tools are required to access and clear the buildup. Left untreated, this environment becomes a breeding ground for bacteria that erode bone and gum tissue.What to Expect During a Deep Cleaning ProcedureScaling and root planing is performed in stages, often over multiple appointments. The process involves the removal of plaque and tartar from tooth surfaces and roots. Once cleaned, the root surfaces are smoothed to reduce the likelihood of future buildup and allow gum tissue to reattach more securely to the teeth.Local anesthesia may be used to ensure comfort during the procedure. Depending on the severity of the condition, follow-up maintenance cleanings may be scheduled every three to four months, rather than the standard six-month interval, to manage bacteria levels and monitor healing progress.Risks of Delaying TreatmentPostponing a necessary deep cleaning can lead to progressive gum disease, bone loss, and eventual tooth loss. Additionally, untreated periodontal conditions have been linked to systemic health issues, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes complications.Routine cleanings remove surface debris and maintain oral hygiene, but they do not address deep infections or advanced plaque accumulation. Identifying the appropriate level of care is essential in supporting both oral and overall health.Regular dental exams, including periodontal assessments, are recommended to detect signs early. In some cases, patients may not experience symptoms until the disease has advanced significantly. Clinical measurements and radiographic evaluations help in determining whether a deep cleaning is appropriate.Education and awareness remain critical in guiding patients toward the appropriate treatment plan. Understanding the distinction between a preventive cleaning and a therapeutic procedure allows for better outcomes and reduces the risk of preventable complications.

Morgan Thomas

Rhino Digital, LLC

+1 504-875-5036

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.