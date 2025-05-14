Tiranga Yatra In Guwahati Celebrates Success Of Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 15 (IANS) Guwahati witnessed a massive display of patriotic fervour on Wednesday as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia led a 'Tiranga Yatra' to commemorate the success of 'Operation Sindoor'-- a military operation launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The rally, which stretched from Adabari to Jalukbari, saw participation from hundreds of BJP workers and supporters waving the national flag and chanting slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Indian Army Zindabad," and "Pakistan Murdabad".

Among the prominent faces in attendance was Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita, former Eastern Army Commander, who joined the procession in a show of solidarity with the armed forces.

Taking to Facebook, CM Sarma lauded the military's swift retaliation.

"Our forces have shown that they are the best in the world and gave the enemy a body blow in #OperationSindoor. To celebrate its success and the valour of our forces, I am taking part in the #TirangaYatra in Guwahati," he wrote.

Echoing similar sentiments, State BJP President Dilip Saikia hailed the operation as a testament to India's growing military might.

The BJP also organised parallel Tiranga Yatras in several other towns across Assam, underlining the party's nationwide support for the armed forces.

Meanwhile, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told IANS on Wednesday, taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc-led Opposition, and said that while Pakistan is taking out funeral processions of terrorists killed in Indian strikes during 'Operation Sindoor', some political leaders in India are taking out 'Saboot Yatra'.

His critical remarks came in response to former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi's objection to US President Donald Trump's 'mediation' in reaching an 'understanding' between India and Pakistan over the heightened crisis.

"INDIA alliance and Pakistan are two bodies but one soul," he claimed, taking a caustic swipe.

He said that the BJP is taking out 'Tiranga Yatra' across the country to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and honour the armed forces but the parties which are part of INDIA bloc, including the Congress and AAP, are raising questions over its success.

Taking to X on Tuesday, AAP leader Atishi demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking as to why the ceasefire was announced when the armed forces were still eliminating the terrorists and their supporters to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Shehzad Poonawalla, responded to the former Delhi CM's jibe, saying, "The whole world knows Atishi, whose parents supported Afzal Guru. She asks for proof and wants to see evidence that Pakistan folded its hands before India. Atishi does not want to listen to the Indian Army, but she will believe it only when Pakistan tells her that it had asked for a ceasefire from India."

The BJP leader also said, "Pakistan does not accept defeat after losing to India in 1965, 1971 and 1999 but Atishi wants confirmation from Pakistan. Congress leader Hussain Dalwai says that 100 terrorists were killed, show proof of this."