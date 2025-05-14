403
Ground Handling Priorities: Safety, Baggage, Global Standards And Sustainability
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted four priorities for ground handling at the IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) which opened in Nairobi today hosted by Kenya Airways:
-
Embedding safety in every action
Driving global standardization
Enhancing baggage operations
Building a sustainable and inclusive future
-
Using Data to Improve Safety:
-
Transition to Enhanced Ground Service Equipment (GSE)
Enhanced GSE, equipped with proximity sensors, is a game changer for ramp safety. To drive adoption, IATA launched the Enhanced GSE Recognition Program in 2024. Since then, 98 ground handling fleets have been registered and 28 stations recognized. From April 2025, declarations will be mandatory at all ISAGO-accredited locations, with expanded criteria to include mobility equipment.
-
Adoption of IATA's X565 Standard to Improve Accuracy of Weight and Balance Data
Accurate weight and balance data is essential for safe, efficient turnarounds. IATA's new X565 standard automates data exchange, with early adoption by airlines including Lufthansa Group and Flydubai, with support from Boeing and Airbus. IATA is also finalizing the Electronic Load Instruction and Reconciliation (ELIR) standard, set for release this year, with early results showing fewer errors and delays.
-
ISAGO: In 2024, ISAGO reached a record 400 station accreditations, with over 170 airlines using audit reports and more than 50 regulators and airports integrating ISAGO into their oversight frameworks. This helped avoid 545 internal audits, streamline 359 procurement decisions, and reduce audit time at 350 stations-delivering USD 8.7 million in combined savings for airlines and GHSPs. An enhanced ISAGO model will launch in mid-2025, featuring single-auditor audits, remote documentation checks, updated checklists, and reduced fees.
IGOM: To support IGOM adoption, the new Operational (OPS) Portal – formerly the IGOM portal is now used by 221 airlines and 259 ground handlers for gap analysis and benchmarking, with expanded functionality covering training, safety, and cargo handling. Broader participation in these tools will multiply their value across the industry. OPS portal membership includes over 240 airline members, 322 GHSPs, and there have been 312 published gap analyses.
-
Electrifying Ground Support Equipment (GSE): GSE can cut emissions by up to 48% per turnaround. To support this shift, IATA has published guidance covering operational planning, battery management, infrastructure readiness, and safety-alongside economic modelling tools for smarter investment decisions.
Accessibility: Ensuring accessibility is embedded across the journey is an industry priority. IATA is working with regulators and manufacturers to improve handling guidance for over 400 types of mobility aids-many powered by lithium batteries.
Baggage Operations: Baggage operations are also being modernized under a 10-year roadmap focused on digital messaging, end-to-end tracking, and automation. This includes support for Resolution 753 implementation, fraud prevention tools, and updates to key baggage standards. Together, these initiatives will help create a safer and more seamless passenger experience.
