Ground Handling Priorities: Safety, Baggage, Global Standards And Sustainability

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted four priorities for ground handling at the IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) which opened in Nairobi today hosted by Kenya Airways:

“Ground handling is essential for aviation. It ensures safety, enables efficiency, and shapes the passenger experience. As the complexity of today's operating environment increases-tighter turnarounds, regulatory pressure, and the drive to decarbonize-the industry must come together to embed safety in every action, accelerate global standardization, and build a more sustainable and inclusive way forward,” said Monika Mejstrikova, IATA's Director of Ground Operations.

Embedding Safety in Every Action

Using Data to Improve Safety:

Safety is aviation's top priority. IATA highlighted three key areas of action to enhance safety and performance in ground handling:

“For the first time, we've included ground-related fatalities involving aircraft in our global safety taxonomy. This gives us a clearer picture of the risks-and the data to act on them. Insights from IATA's Incident Data Exchange (IDX) and Accident Data Exchange (ADX) programs have already driven targeted updates to safety procedures in the Ground Operations Manual. The message is clear: the more data we share, the safer we become,” said Mejstrikova.

Transition to Enhanced Ground Service Equipment (GSE)

Enhanced GSE, equipped with proximity sensors, is a game changer for ramp safety. To drive adoption, IATA launched the Enhanced GSE Recognition Program in 2024. Since then, 98 ground handling fleets have been registered and 28 stations recognized. From April 2025, declarations will be mandatory at all ISAGO-accredited locations, with expanded criteria to include mobility equipment.

Data from IDX and ADX has driven key safety updates to the Ground Operations Manual (IGOM), including clearer no-touch zones, mandatory brake checks, safer pushback procedures, and improved protocols for aircraft with inoperative Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) or hot brakes. Fire safety, chock placement, and sensor requirements were also enhanced. These changes are targeted, data-driven actions-and their impact depends on broad industry participation. IATA urges more airlines and ground handlers to contribute safety events data to help make ground handling even safer.

Adoption of IATA's X565 Standard to Improve Accuracy of Weight and Balance Data

Accurate weight and balance data is essential for safe, efficient turnarounds. IATA's new X565 standard automates data exchange, with early adoption by airlines including Lufthansa Group and Flydubai, with support from Boeing and Airbus. IATA is also finalizing the Electronic Load Instruction and Reconciliation (ELIR) standard, set for release this year, with early results showing fewer errors and delays.

“The adoption of Enhanced GSE is a practical step toward reducing ground damage and improving safety on the ramp. It's a clear example of how smarter equipment leads to safer operations,” said Mejstrikova.

“Digitalizing weight and balance is one of the most effective ways to enhance turnaround safety and reliability. We urge more airlines, handlers, and manufacturers to adopt these standards and help accelerate safer, smarter operations,” said Mejstrikova.

ISAGO: In 2024, ISAGO reached a record 400 station accreditations, with over 170 airlines using audit reports and more than 50 regulators and airports integrating ISAGO into their oversight frameworks. This helped avoid 545 internal audits, streamline 359 procurement decisions, and reduce audit time at 350 stations-delivering USD 8.7 million in combined savings for airlines and GHSPs. An enhanced ISAGO model will launch in mid-2025, featuring single-auditor audits, remote documentation checks, updated checklists, and reduced fees. IGOM: To support IGOM adoption, the new Operational (OPS) Portal – formerly the IGOM portal is now used by 221 airlines and 259 ground handlers for gap analysis and benchmarking, with expanded functionality covering training, safety, and cargo handling. Broader participation in these tools will multiply their value across the industry. OPS portal membership includes over 240 airline members, 322 GHSPs, and there have been 312 published gap analyses.

Global standards are the foundation for safe and efficient operations. Three key tools for ground handling service providers (GHSPs) are the Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) and the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO).

Enhancing Baggage Operations:

Baggage operations are being modernized under a 10-year Global Baggage roadmap focused on digital messaging, end-to-end tracking, and automation. This includes support for Resolution 753 implementation, fraud prevention tools, and updates to key baggage standards. Together, these initiatives will help create a safer and more seamless passenger experience.

“Modern baggage operations are central to the passenger journey. The Global Baggage roadmap will move us closer to the automated digital baggage services that travelers want,” said Mejstrikova.

Electrifying Ground Support Equipment (GSE): GSE can cut emissions by up to 48% per turnaround. To support this shift, IATA has published guidance covering operational planning, battery management, infrastructure readiness, and safety-alongside economic modelling tools for smarter investment decisions.

Accessibility: Ensuring accessibility is embedded across the journey is an industry priority. IATA is working with regulators and manufacturers to improve handling guidance for over 400 types of mobility aids-many powered by lithium batteries.

Building a sustainable and inclusive way forward is a key priority for ground operations. Industry priorities include: