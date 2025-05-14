Uwill Named Fastest-Growing Company In Massachusetts By Boston Business Journal

Company-wide dedication to supporting more students worldwide fuels growth

NATICK, Mass., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the leading student mental health and wellness solution serving more than 3 million students and 400+ colleges and K12 schools, today announced it was named the fastest growing company by the Boston Business Journal. Uwill tops the BBJ's exclusive 2025 Fast 50 list , which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as the fastest growing company in the state," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Our growth is driven by our unwavering commitment to helping every single student in need of mental health support."

The Fast50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. The numbers are compiled by the Business Journal's research department based on direct survey participation.

Since its founding in 2020, Uwill has quickly emerged as a global leader in student mental health and wellness for students in higher education and K12. In five years, Uwill has expanded its reach to serve more than 3 million students worldwide. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, medical telehealth, prescription management, wellness programming, real-time data, and support.

"We are so excited to celebrate this year's Fast50, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

The honor is the latest in a series of national and global industry awards and recognition for the Natick-based company. Recently, Uwill ranked 3rd on the Inc. Regionals : Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in a nine-state region including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Michael London was named to the 2025 Boston Business Journal Innovators in Healthcare list, and Uwill was named the 2025 EdTech Company of the Year by the Global Business Tech Awards . In 2024, Uwill ranked 1st in Massachusetts and 27th nationwide on the Inc. 5000 , while also securing 18th in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast500TM .

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, and the 27th fastest growing private company in the nation according to the Inc. 5000. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 400+ colleges and K12 schools worldwide, including Northeastern University, the Ohio State University, Cheshire Academy, Princeton University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc

