Solo Stove Expands Into Coolers With Latest Innovation, The Solo Windchill 47 Cooler
"We're thrilled to launch our first-ever cooler, an exciting new chapter that reflects our commitment to innovation and evolving with our consumers," said John Larson, CEO. "This is just the beginning of the next iteration of Solo, as we continue to deliver quality products that are designed to elevate your outdoor experience and spark unforgettable moments with friends and family."
The new Solo Windchill 47-quart cooler can be stocked with 65 cans and guarantees over three hours of active cooling power on one single charge. In addition to superior cooling technologies, the new launch features accessory attachment systems, integrated bottle opener, charging ports, all-terrain wheels, a rear-facing drain, telescoping handle, and more. The Solo Windchill 47 is the first of many new innovations under the evolving Solo brand. It will feature the new logo, which is a reflection of the brand's evolution beyond fire and expansion into new categories, as well as Solo Stove's commitment to designing products that elevate outdoor living in all forms.
The innovative Solo Windchill 47 Cooler will launch in two colors at $649.99. It will be available for pre-order starting May 14th and will begin shipping in early-June. Consumers can head to SoloStove where it is exclusively available for purchase and follow the brand on social @solostove to stay up to date on future launches and brand news.
Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative, premium products to consumers through five outdoor lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for the world's most popular smokeless fire pits, pizza ovens, accessories, and more; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.
