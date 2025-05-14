City Of Seattle, TAAF, Amazon, And CIDBIA Announce New Ambassadors Program To Improve Neighborhood Safety And Support Economic Revitalization In The Chinatown-International District

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rooted in community care and cultural competency-and modeled after other successful ambassador programs such as the Downtown Seattle Association MID Ambassadors , Ballard Alliance Ambassadors , and the city's Downtown Activation Team -the C-ID Ambassadors Program will train neighborhood ambassadors to serve Japantown, Chinatown, and Little Saigon. These teams will work on the ground, block by block, to assist small businesses, welcome visitors, and foster safer, more vibrant neighborhoods.

The program is made possible by a $1 million combined investment over two years from the City of Seattle and TAAF, and represents a growing commitment to deeper, place-based collaboration between public institutions, philanthropy, and community organizations.

This announcement also marks the launch of TAAF's new "TAAF Cities" initiative to spur historic public and private investment to strengthen cities with large Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) populations. Amazon is a founding partner of the initiative. "TAAF Cities" will bring together local community, government, business, and nonprofit leaders to develop innovative, community-rooted solutions that promote economic opportunity, safety, and cultural pride. Seattle, a major cultural and economic hub with some of the nation's oldest and most vibrant AAPI communities, was chosen to kickstart the effort.

As part of "TAAF Cities," several partners are stepping up to further bolster the futures of the historic C-ID:



Amazon has committed $250,000 to Friends of Little Sài Gòn to support economic development and public safety programs in the area. Amazon employees will also participate in community clean-ups across the district. In addition, Amazon has made a $250,000 commitment to bring the C-ID Night Market back to the district for three years.

As part of National Small Business month, the City of Seattle and TAAF are also supporting AMPLIFY: Chinatown-International District, an initiative led by Intentionalist, an online platform that encourages and incentivizes people to spend intentionally in support of brick-and-mortar small businesses. The AMPLIFY: Chinatown-International District campaign is engaging a cross-sector coalition of partners to promote and support local businesses in Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon throughout AAPI Heritage Month and beyond. Members of the public are encouraged to come to the C-ID on May 17 and use the free AMPLIFY: Chinatown-International District small business pass to explore and enjoy special promotional offers at 35 local businesses.

Together, these investments reflect a growing movement of coordinated action in Seattle-led not by any single entity, but by a shared commitment to preserving the cultural heritage, economic vitality, and community spirit of the C-ID.

"This program represents exactly the kind of public-private partnership we need to uplift and renew Seattle's historic neighborhoods," said Seattle Mayor Harrell. "With dedicated ambassadors on the ground, we are investing in safety, belonging, and visibility for one of our city's most culturally significant communities. It's about ensuring everyone in Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon-business owners, workers, residents, elders, and visitors-feels seen, supported, and safe."

"I am thrilled about this coordinated initiative to support economic revitalization throughout Seattle's cherished Chinatown-International District," said Seattle City Councilmember Mark Solomon (District 2) . "The C-ID is a one-of-a-kind cultural hub, rich with tradition and deeply rooted in Seattle history. Its economic vitality is something that needs to be prioritized, supported, and showcased as a reflection of the City's ongoing commitment to its business community and its diverse neighborhoods."

"The Chinatown-International District is not just a neighborhood-it is a cornerstone of Asian American history and culture in Seattle," said Norman Chen, CEO of The Asian American Foundation. "TAAF is proud to partner with the City of Seattle, CIDBIA, Intentionalist, and local leaders such as the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) to invest in and build solutions that are community-led and people-centered. By funding this ambassador program and launching our TAAF Cities initiative, we are helping ensure the C-ID's renewal is rooted in care, dignity, and long-term resilience. This program is made possible by the generous support of our partners like Amazon, who alongside TAAF will be making a series of co-investments in Seattle's Chinatown-International District to advance safety, belonging, and prosperity."

"Thanks to the incredible partnership between TAAF and the City of Seattle, we are showing what it means to truly invest in the C-ID," said Tuyen Than, Executive Director of CIDBIA. "This program goes beyond traditional approaches to community safety. It's about creating a visible presence that makes our streets feel more connected and cared for. We're proud to lead an effort that reflects the values of this neighborhood and responds to the daily needs of our community. Together, we're strengthening the C-ID-one block, one business, one life at a time."

"The Chinatown-International District is a vital part of Seattle's cultural and economic fabric and Amazon is proud to support the C-ID Ambassadors Program as part of our contributions to the revitalization of this important neighborhood," said David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon . "Our investments in Friends of Little Sài Gòn and to revive the C-ID Night Market reinforce our commitment to fostering economic development, public safety, and cultural celebration."

"AMPLIFY: Chinatown-International District harnesses the power of collective action to elevate the people and stories behind the small businesses at the heart of Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon," said Laura Clise, Founder and CEO of Intentionalist . "C-ID small businesses are places where generations of families celebrate special occasions and people connect over a delicious meal to experience a diversity of cuisines and cultures. By intentionally supporting C-ID small businesses today, we're investing in a more vibrant, connected, and resilient community for years to come."

"Public safety isn't just about enforcement-it's about showing up," said Yenvy Pham, James Beard Nominee and owner of Hello Em and Pho Bac. "Sometimes a simple, respectful interaction can shift behavior and set the tone for our shared spaces. Safety Ambassadors help create that culture of everyday accountability, and as a small business, we see the difference it makes."

"The Chinatown-International District is an incredibly important economic and cultural hub and a key neighborhood for our Downtown Activation Plan," said Markham McIntyre, Director of the Seattle Office of Economic Development. "By bringing together public institutions, local organizations, and philanthropies, we're investing in safety, economic growth, and preserving this neighborhood's rich heritage. I'm excited to see the proactive, welcoming approach this Ambassadors program will add to the C-ID."

ADVANCING SAFETY THROUGH THE C-ID AMBASSADORS PROGRAM

In the wake of the rise in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic, safety remains top of mind for many Seattleites. According to a 2024 TAAF survey of 1,000 AAPI adults residing in the Seattle metropolitan area, almost 2 in 5 (38%) respondents were a victim of an anti-Asian incident in the previous 12 months, and nearly 3 out of 4 reported changes in their day-to-day behavior out of fear of being a target or victim of anti-Asian hate. In addition, 54% of respondents said that "public safety" was either a "major problem" or "somewhat of a problem" that needs to be addressed.

To promote safety and belonging, the CIDBIA will train teams of culturally competent ambassadors to improve the day-to-day experiences of all people residing, visiting, and working in the C-ID. Modeled after successful programs in other cities and neighborhoods, trained ambassadors will:



Walk and watch over neighborhood blocks to ensure they are safer, cleaner, and cared for -while also providing a visible, welcoming presence by providing directions, assisting visitors, and reporting issues;



Assist the C-ID's small businesses by deterring disruptive behavior, responding to quality-of-life concerns, and helping business owners and entrepreneurs access city services and support networks; and

Offer de-escalation and engagement services to individuals, responding with empathy and professionalism when residents or businesses encounter individuals in crisis. Rather than leaving businesses and residents to navigate these situations alone, ambassadors will act as trained "community-first" responders to help restore peace and dignity to public life in the C-ID.

About the City of Seattle:

The City of Seattle is committed to building One Seattle-a city where everyone belongs and has the opportunity to thrive. The City is working to create a more equitable, connected, and resilient Seattle by addressing long standing disparities in housing, access to opportunity, and neighborhood investment. The city provides holistic supports in the C-ID including increased cleanings and outreach through the Downtown Activation Team, funding for public safety and community capacity building staff, improved lighting, direct small business support, and partnership that advance long term economic and community development efforts such as the C-ID Vision Group and Friends of Little Saigon's Pho Dep initiative.

About The Asian American Foundation (TAAF):

TAAF serves the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community by promoting safety, fostering belonging, and advancing prosperity. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AANHPI communities, we invest in initiatives to combat anti-Asian hate, integrate AANHPI studies into school curricula, elevate authentic AANHPI storytelling, and expand resources and representation for our communities. Through our high-impact initiatives, events, and investments in national and local nonprofits, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AANHPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit or follow @TAAForg on Instagram , LinkedIn , X or Facebook .

About the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA):

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the economic vitality, cleanliness, and safety of Seattle's historic C-ID neighborhood.

About Intentionalist :

At Intentionalist, we believe that where we spend our money matters. Our online platform and guide connect consumers to local businesses and the diverse people behind them. Through our directory, guides, and events, we make it easier to #SpendLikeItMatters and support small businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans, families, members of the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities. We build more vibrant, inclusive communities by helping consumers be more intentional about where they eat, drink, and shop. Intentionalist is a social enterprise based in Seattle, WA. To support local businesses in your community, visit intentionalist .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Asian American Foundation