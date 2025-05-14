Boast Named 2025 R&D Tax Credit Software Advisory Firm Of The Year In The U.S. By Global Advisory Experts

"Being recognized by Global Advisory Experts is both a privilege and a signal that our platform and team are making a measurable difference. "We're proud to be recognized for helping businesses make smarter financial decisions and get more value out of the innovation they're already doing," said Imad Jebara – Boast CEO. "We've built Boast to make the R&D tax credit process seamless, accurate, and accessible for the companies driving innovation forward."

The GAE Annual Awards celebrate firms that have demonstrated outstanding performance and client value across advisory sectors. Boast's selection underscores its commitment to simplifying a historically complex process and accelerating access to non-dilutive capital.

Boast's AI-powered platform automates the preparation, documentation, and filing of R&D tax credit claims. With built-in audit protection (AuditShieldTM) and simple data Integrations for top HR, payroll, project management and accounting platforms, Boast enables innovative technology companies to reclaim time, reduce risk, and reinvest in growth.

More than 1,500 organizations across North America trust Boast, resulting in over $600 million in secured innovation funding. The company's 2025 award feature is now live in the GAE Awards Digital Edition , with official badges and marketing assets available to view and share.

About Boast

Boast helps organizations across the U.S. and Canada claim and access every eligible R&D tax credit, minimizing audit risk and time-consuming processes. The platform blends AI-driven automation with in-house technical and tax expertise to deliver faster, more accurate claims. Since its founding, Boast has helped more than 1,500 businesses secure over $600 million in non-dilutive capital to fuel product innovation, extend their runway, and scale smarter.

To connect with Boast's expert team or book a demo, visit

