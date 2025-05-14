Robinson Helicopter Company Unveils New R66 Army Training Helicopter At 2025 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Climb Higher Videos Detail Robinson's Contribution to "American-Made Readiness" and“Pilots of Tomorrow” for the Future of Army Aviation

TORRANCE, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of light helicopters, unveiled the new R66 Army Training helicopter at the 2025 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit (Quad A) in Nashville, Tennessee in Booth #3216. As the only American-designed and manufactured helicopter in its class, the R66 offers a dependable and affordable training solution for the Army's IERW (Initial Entry Rotary Wing) program.

The Robinson R66 helicopter offers significant advantages as the U.S. Army's next rotorcraft trainer. The R66 consistently has the lowest acquisition and lowest direct operating cost (DOC) and most advanced safety features in its class. Through vertically integrated manufacturing, more than 85% of all R66 parts are made in Robinson's Torrance, California manufacturing facility. This American-made philosophy ensures consistent parts availability and the highest part quality.

Inside the aircraft, the R66 incorporates its signature instructor-friendly cyclic design, providing enhanced instructor oversight for improved control and safety in the learning environment. Designed for real-world training, the R66 exceeds demanding Army training requirements and ensures a smooth transfer of skills to operational environments.

The integration of advanced Garmin G500H TXi and GTN750 avionics provides enhanced situational awareness and facilitates digital cockpit habit transfer. The intuitive powerplant, equipped with a power turbine governor and twist-grip throttle, simplifies engine management, crucial for effective training. The R66 helicopter also comes standard with an integrated 4k cockpit camera to further enhance safety and support ongoing training.

“The R66 embodies American-made readiness, built with reliability, quality, and durability at its core, and we are committed to providing seamless American-made support,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company.“Pilots worldwide learn critical power management skills and achieve true flight readiness in a Robinson aircraft. This foundation prepares them exceptionally well for future operational demands.”

In conjunction with Quad A, Robinson Helicopter Company released the latest installment in its Climb Higher video series, "American-Made Readiness and Pilots of Tomorrow," featuring highly experienced, former Army aviators and Robinson pilots. These videos highlight their direct experience with Robinson helicopters and underscore the platform's effectiveness in preparing the Army's next generation of skilled aviators. The series offers compelling insights into the critical role Robinson aircraft play, from law enforcement missions to training thousands of pilots over the last half century. Visit Robinson Helicopter on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube for more.







About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit .

