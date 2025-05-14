Dr. Kurt Dasse Named Pushpa And Kewal Gupta Lifetime Achievement Award From ASAIO

- Dr. Kurt DasseBEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The ASAIO Board of Trustees has named Dr. Kurt Dasse as the recipient of the prestigious Pushpa and Kewal Gupta Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. This distinguished honor celebrates Dr. Dasse's lifelong dedication to advancing medical innovations that have significantly improved the treatment and management of heart and lung conditions.In receiving the award, Dr. Dasse expressed his gratitude, stating,“ASAIO as a society, its members, and the journal have had a profound impact on my career over the past many decades. The opportunity to meet, network, and be mentored by so many luminaries and experts in the medical device field has been such an honor and privilege. Many thanks ASAIO and to all the past and present members that helped me along the way!”Dr. Dasse's exceptional career has been marked by groundbreaking work in cardiovascular and pulmonary disease therapies, with a focus on developing new treatments and devices to address these critical health challenges. His contributions have shaped the landscape of medical research and clinical practices in these areas, improving the lives of countless patients worldwide. As Pramod Bonde, MD, ASAIO Past-President and ASAIO Journal Editor-in-Chief, notes,“Dr. Dasse's work has not only advanced the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary therapies but has also been instrumental in translating research into real-world clinical solutions. His innovations continue to make a profound impact on patient care, and his leadership in the field has inspired generations of researchers and clinicians alike.”ASAIO, formerly known as the American Society for Artificial Internal Organs, has been a global leader in advancing innovative medical technologies for over 70 years. The society's mission to“save lives one medical device at a time” has driven advancements in therapies for organ failure, particularly in cardiovascular and pulmonary medicine. ASAIO fosters collaboration between experts, researchers, and industry leaders to expedite the development of medical technologies.Dr. Dasse's work has had a lasting impact on the field, and his recognition with the Pushpa and Kewal Gupta Lifetime Achievement Award highlights his significant contributions to the development of therapies that continue to improve outcomes for patients with cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.The presentation of the Pushpa and Kewal Gupta Lifetime Achievement Award will take place during the ASAIO 71st Annual Meeting , scheduled for June 4-7, 2025, at the Sheraton New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Dasse is invited to attend the conference and accept this prestigious award in person. The award ceremony will occur on Thursday, June 5th, at 8:45 AM, immediately following the Presidential Address.For more information about the ASAIO 71st Annual Meeting, please visit .

ASAIO

ASAIO

+1 978-927-8330

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.