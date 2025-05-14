Era Locums Partners With The National Rural Health Association To Strengthen Healthcare Staffing In Rural Communities

Era Locums, a leading locum tenens staffing firm

- Sigrid BoringSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Era Locums , a leading locum tenens staffing firm dedicated to addressing critical shortages in rural healthcare facilities nationwide, is proud to announce its new partnership with the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) . Founded in 2022, Era Locums specializes in connecting highly qualified physicians with healthcare facilities facing urgent staffing needs, with a strong focus on supporting rural hospitals. Their team brings over 30 years of combined expertise in rural hospital staffing, helping underserved communities secure top-tier physicians. By connecting qualified doctors in high-demand specialties such as Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN), Cardiology, Surgery, and Psychiatry with under-resourced hospitals, they improve patient care and help sustain vital medical services in these regions.The NRHA, a nonprofit leader in advocating for the health and well-being of rural Americans, invites strategic partners working toward the improvement of rural health services to join its partnership. Through this collaboration, Era Locums will expand its reach, ensuring more rural healthcare facilities can quickly fill hard-to-staff positions with skilled physicians."Partnering with the NRHA allows us to amplify our impact and support even more communities in need," said Sigrid Boring, CEO of Era Locums. "Rural hospitals are the backbone of healthcare in many regions, and we're committed to ensuring they have the resources to thrive. We believe this collaboration will help close critical staffing gaps and expand healthcare access where it's needed most."“The NRHA Rural Hospital and Clinic Partnership Program brings together organizations committed to addressing the most pressing challenges in rural healthcare,” said Kodi Smith, Director of Rural Partnerships and Leadership Development at the NRHA Services Corporation.“Workforce is a key concern across the country, and we're pleased to welcome Era Locums as they join others working to strengthen staffing and sustainability in rural communities.”Together, they will work to address vital resourcing needs and ensure rural communities have access to quality care. For more information about Era Locums and their services, visit eralocums .

