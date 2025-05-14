Sarah Lewis Joins Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting As Vice President Of IT Solutions

Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting

Sarah Lewis, Vice President of IT Solutions at Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting in Minneapolis, MN

Sarah Lewis joins Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting as their new Vice President of IT Solutions.

- Tony Sorensen, CEOMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Versique Executive, Professional, & Interim Recruiting is proud to announce the addition of Sarah Lewis as Vice President of IT Solutions . With more than 15 years of experience connecting IT leaders with top-tier consulting services and talent, Sarah brings deep industry insight, a relationship-first approach, and a passion for helping organizations align technology with business strategy.In this new role, Sarah will lead Versique's IT Solutions team, partnering with clients to deliver expert consulting and recruiting services across the ever-evolving technology landscape. She is known for building lasting relationships, identifying talent that truly fits, and helping clients navigate both everyday challenges and long-term strategic goals.“Sarah's passion for client success, combined with her deep understanding of the IT ecosystem, makes her a perfect addition to our leadership team,” said Tony Sorensen, CEO of Versique.“Her energy, authenticity, and commitment to partnership reflect everything we value as a company.”A firm believer in Minnesota's exceptional tech community, Sarah is excited to continue serving the region she's long called home. Her clients describe her as committed, attentive, and a trusted advisor-and her enthusiasm for connecting people with opportunity is evident in everything she does.When she's not working, Sarah enjoys exploring the outdoors, playing pickleball, and making memories with her family. A self-proclaimed bookworm, she once dreamed of working in publishing, but today is thrilled to be doing what she loves-building relationships, solving problems, and helping people thrive in their careers.This addition reinforces Versique's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional results and customized talent solutions. With Sarah stepping into this leadership role, the IT Solutions team is even better positioned to support our clients' evolving needs and help organizations build stronger, more innovative, and people-first technology teams.About Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim RecruitingVersique: /ver-seek/ adj. being both versatile and unique; n. a high-performance recruiting firm specializing in executive leadership search, direct hire, and interim hiring solutions.Versique Executive, Professional, & Interim Recruiting is a locally owned and operated hiring and placement firm based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota. With specialized practice areas across our three divisions, Versique delivers tailored expertise to a wide range of industries. What sets us apart is our team of recruiters-seasoned professionals who have worked in the very fields they now hire for, providing unmatched industry insight and connections.Versique is proud to be award-winning, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 list for 2023. We are also consistently recognized as a Star Tribune Top Workplace and were named a Best Place to Work in 2022 by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.Let's find your people, together.

Nicole Biczkowski

Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim Recruiting

+1 952-737-6545

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.