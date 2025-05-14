Boeing And Qatar Airways Announce Historic Order For Up To 210 Widebody Airplanes



130 787 Dreamliners, the long-range, ultra-efficient widebody airplane family that has delivered a 25% fuel-use improvement compared to airplanes it replaces and superior comfort for passengers. Ten orders were previously booked as unidentified.

30 777-9s , the world's largest twin-engine airplane that is designed to set new standards in efficiency by reducing fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces, while elevating the passenger flight experience. Options for an additional 50 787 and 777X airplanes.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Amir of the State of Qatar joined Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer to witness the order signing.

"We are happy to announce our agreement with Boeing and our partnership in the largest aircraft order in our history. A critical next step for Qatar Airways on our path as we invest in the cleanest, youngest and most efficient fleet in global aviation. This so we can meet the strong demand in the airline as we seamlessly connect passengers to the world better than anyone," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer. "After two consecutive years of record-breaking commercial performance and with this historic Boeing aircraft order we're not simply chasing scale, we're building strength that will allow us to continue to deliver our unmatched products and customer experiences. We thank our Boeing partners for answering the call and look forward to a future of continued smart growth together."

"We are deeply honored that Qatar Airways has placed this record-breaking order with Boeing, one that solidifies their future fleet with our market-leading widebody airplane family at its center," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Our team is looking forward to building 787s and 777s for Qatar Airways into the next decade as they connect more people and businesses around the world with unmatched efficiency and comfort."

Qatar Airways currently operates more than 150 Boeing airplanes, including 777 and 787 passenger jets and 777 Freighters. With this purchase, Qatar Airways will become the largest 787 Dreamliner operator in the Middle East.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the 'World's Best Airline' for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World's Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge', and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World's Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) program, based on recognized environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the 'World's Best Airport', as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the second year in a row.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing