Serina Therapeutics Makes Grants To New Employees Under Inducement Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTSVILLE, AL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its lead IND candidate SER-252 for advanced Parkinson's disease, enabled by its proprietary POZ Platformdrug optimization technology, announced that it has made grants of options to purchase an aggregate of 15,000 shares of Serina's common stock to two new non-executive employees on March 20, 2025 (each, an“Option Grant”). Each Option Grant has an exercise price equal to the closing price of Serina's common stock on March 20, 2025. The Option Grants were offered as material inducement to the employees' employment. The Option Grants were approved by the Compensation Committee of Serina's Board of Directors on March 20, 2025, pursuant to Serina's 2024 Inducement Equity Plan to align their interests with Serina's stockholders and to promote the success of Serina's business. The Option Grants were made in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE American's Company Guide Section 711(a) which requires public disclosure of inducement awards. Serina is issuing this press release pursuant to Section 711(a) of NYSE American's Company Guide. The Option Grants shall vest and become exercisable with respect to one-fourth of the aggregate number of shares subject to each Option Grant on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining three-fourths of the aggregate number of shares subject to each Option Grant shall vest in a series of three substantially equal annual installments thereafter, such that the Option Grant will be vested as of the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment with Serina.

About Serina Therapeutics



Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina's POZ PlatformTM provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations, plans, beliefs or forecasts for the future, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any express or implied statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the potential of Serina's POZ polymer technology, are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any applications may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any potential applications that may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions, which will depend on a myriad of factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether any such drug or vaccine candidates will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any drug or vaccine candidates; and competitive developments. These risks as well as other risks are more fully discussed in Serina's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Serina's other periodic reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

