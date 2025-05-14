Xraised Interviews Ruth Pitt On Anaxi Group's Experience-Led Consulting Approach

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Fresh Take on Management Consulting: Built by Operators, for Operators

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling new episode of Xraised , host Rosalie interviews Ruth Pitt, Co-Founder of Anaxi Group , a new management consulting firm that's redefining what it means to deliver impactful, experience-led transformation.

Founded by operators with deep industry experience, Anaxi is helping consumer brands and retailers tackle growth challenges with tailored, scalable strategies that tackle the real issues and are rooted in execution - an approach that sets it apart from traditional consultancies.

“We're not career consultants,” Pitt shares.“We're operators who've lived the day-to-day reality of building and scaling businesses. That perspective drives everything we do.”



From Strategy to Execution: A Proven, People-First Method

Anaxi Group supports clients across six core service areas:

●Commercial Strategy: Enabling sustainable omni-channel growth & go-to-market solutions

●Digital Transformation: Innovative solutions that deliver rapid, scalable results

●Change Management: Aligning teams during periods of rapid transition

●Human Capital: Building performance-driven, resilient cultures

●Execution and PMO: Enabling cross-functional delivery at pace

●Thought Leadership: Empowering teams with actionable insights

By combining strategic insight with operational know-how, the firm helps organizations implement lasting solutions that align teams, culture, and vision.



Empowering Scalable Growth in Retail and Consumer Goods

With over 50 years of combined operational experience, the team at Anaxi Group has already guided over 30 brands through complex transformations across 27 countries. Specializing in retail and consumer goods, the firm tailors each engagement to the client's unique context.

“We don't stop at strategy,” Pitt emphasizes.“We're there through execution-working side by side to deliver measurable outcomes.”



About Anaxi Group

Anaxi Group is a modern management consulting firm founded by operators, for operators. The company helps businesses unlock sustainable growth through strategy, execution, and transformation grounded in real operational experience.



About Xraised

Xraised is a content platform that amplifies bold ideas through interviews with business leaders and innovators. Watch the full interview with Ruth Pitt here.



