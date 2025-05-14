Noke Van Co Reopens Just 26 Days After Fire, Thanks To Unmatched Community Support

Noke Van and Riverdale

After a devastating fire, Noke Van Co returns stronger-reopening in a new Riverdale space just 26 business days later.

- Keri vanBlaricom, Co-OwnerROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Noke Van Co, a growing hub in the custom van and mobile living community, is proud to announce its reopening in a new location. After a catastrophic fire destroyed its original facility and all contents on April 5, Noke Van Co. is officially back in business-just 26 business days after the fire.The speed and success of the reopening was made possible by the partnership and collaborative efforts of Tommy Spellman and the Riverdale team, the City of Roanoke's Building and Zoning Departments, architect Richard Rife, Baird Drywall & Acoustic, VSC Fire & Security and McGrady-Lambert Electric. In addition, a community of friends and area small business owners have rallied to support the Noke Van Co. team. Together, their commitment to swift action and extraordinary efforts have turned a crisis into a remarkable comeback story.“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our friends, the community and our partners,” said Justin vanBlaricom, co-owner and CEO at Noke Van Co.“This reopening is not just a return to business for us-it's a testament to this community and the spirit of Roanoke.”The new space, located at 1009 Industry Circle, is located in the Riverdale complex - the same location of their former building.“We love what they're doing here at Riverdale and are so grateful for their partnership - especially in this season,” according to Josh Yerton, co-owner and Chief Designer.“What Ed (Walker) and his team has started here is amazing, and the way they've supported us has been incredible.”As they wait for the insurance side of the tragedy to get sorted out, Noke Van Co. has relied on a community GoFundMe to keep its staff employed, on the generosity of friends who have donated tools, paint, and furniture, and on the support of a local business community that has rallied to help one of its own.“We could not have done this without the commitment of our staff and the amazing generosity from so many people, too many to name,” said Keri vanBlaricom, co-owner.“We're just...in awe at how people supported us. It's really inspired us to keep going.”Noke Van Co. is now fully operational and will continue its mission of crafting innovative, high quality custom campervans for adventure seekers across the region and beyond. Customers and supporters are invited to stop by, tour the new shop, and experience firsthand how Noke Van Co is rising from the ashes-stronger than ever.About Noke Van Co:Founded in Roanoke, VA in 2022, Noke Van Co. specializes in custom van conversions, maintenance and upfit, and campervan rentals. The company is committed to helping people find and live their van life adventure, with a focus on quality craftsmanship, sustainable design, and customer collaboration.

