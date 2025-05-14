Saudi Arabia To Build Over 180,000 Hotel And Serviced Apartments By 2034 To Host FIFA World Cup

MEED's Saudi Giga Project Summit showcases key developments in infrastructure, digitalization, and investment milestones

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – May 2025: Saudi Arabia is planning to build more than 180,000 hotel and serviced apartments by 2034 as part of its ambitious infrastructure drive to host the FIFA World Cup. On the concluding day of MEED's Saudi Giga Projects Summit 2025, the day's agenda focus on the projects transforming the Kingdom's urban landscape, with stadiums, transport networks, and hospitality infrastructure all undergoing rapid expansion.

Ed James, MEED, opened the day's agenda with a keynote presentation on the Kingdom's stadium infrastructure programme, which is scaling rapidly to support the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Riyadh Expo 2030, and the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

Ed James, Head of Content & Research at MEED, captured the significance of these projects:“Saudi Arabia's giga projects are not just about breaking ground, they are about redefining how cities, infrastructure, and communities are built for the long term. This is a transformative moment, setting new global benchmarks for sustainability, digitalization, and resilience.”

A panel on“Delivering Priority Event-Driven Projects” explored innovations in modular construction, immersive LED integration, and climate-adaptive designs shaping stadium venues like the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium. Fatemeh Hosseini of Populous revealed that research into climate performance has led to design features capable of reducing surface temperatures by up to 8°C, significantly cutting energy consumption from air conditioning.

Terry Fetters, Vice President at Parsons and Project Director of the Riyadh Metro, delivered an in-depth look at one of Saudi Arabia's most ambitious urban mobility undertakings. Since its launch, the Riyadh Metro has transported 18 million passengers in just its first 75 days of operation, with 10 million rides on the Blue Line alone.“It has become the spine of Riyadh,” said Fetters, noting the system's impact on urban accessibility, congestion reduction, and sustainability.

Fetters recognised the project's success in navigating logistical challenges, including managing a workforce that peaked at 63,000 people. Built in just over a decade, the Riyadh Metro is now a global benchmark for mega transport projects.

The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) also presented on its expanding portfolio, highlighting 10.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually and over $12 billion in private investment attracted since launch.

In a significant milestone for the Kingdom's digital transformation, Germany's €14 billion Nemetschek Group officially entered the Saudi Arabian market at the Summit. The expansion was formalized through four MoU signings with Saudi partners NESMA, Building Smart, Wakecap, and Concerted Solutions, bringing Nemetschek's global AEC/O software portfolio closer to one of the world's most ambitious construction markets. This move strengthens Saudi Arabia's push for integrated digital solutions in architecture, engineering, and construction.

As MEED's Saudi Giga Project Summit concludes for 2025, the momentum was unmistakable. Saudi Arabia's giga projects are not just breaking ground, they're breaking records.

About MEED:

MEED is the Middle East's leading business intelligence and events platform. Since 1957, it has delivered essential news, analysis, and data on the region's biggest projects, economies, and business trends. MEED Events convene decision-makers, project leaders, and innovators to shape the future of the region through curated summits, awards, and insight-led forums.