HONOR 400 Series Stands Out With AI Creative Editor To Transform Everyday Moments Into Masterpieces

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Discover All-New & Fun AI Features for A Smarter Way to Edit, Play and Create





Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Riyadh, 2024:

The HONOR 400 Series is set to arrive with an innovative & all-new suite of AI features designed to enhance creativity, streamline everyday tasks, and bring professional editing tools to the palm of your hand. These features were once reserved for high-end flagships but can now be accessed on smartphones built to empower every type of user.

Merging powerful hardware with a new wave of advanced AI features, the HONOR 400 Series is designed to empower users to create, refine, and share their world in smarter, more intuitive ways. Whether it's enhancing a group photo, erasing distractions with a tap, or transforming a single image into a cinematic video, the HONOR 400 Series makes tasks that once required professional tools or software accessible with just a tap on your screen.

Introducing All-New AI Editing Capabilities:

AI Image to Video: From Still Images to Dynamic Videos:

The new AI Creative Editor on the HONOR 400 series offers a suite of essential & brand-new AI tools for enhancing and creatively modifying photos, giving users powerful, precise, and flexible editing capabilities. With this launch, HONOR has introduced brand-new AI features designed to unlock new levels of user creativity.

The AI Image to Video feature on the HONOR 400 Series allows users to turn static photos into expressive, animated video clips. The system understands depth, context, and motion, turning still pics with cinematic flair and rendering smooth, natural transitions. Whether you're working with portraits, landscapes, or casual snaps, the AI dynamically constructs a short video that feels emotionally rich and visually engaging.

AI Erase Passers-by: Clear the Scene Perfectly

It recognizes environmental atmosphere, lighting direction, and positioning to simulate realistic motion, creating a vivid interpretation of a moment that was never filmed. That makes it perfect for bringing old photos back to life or improving pictures for social media. A user might take a still photo of their child running along the beach at sunset. Using AI Image to Video, that one photo turns into an stunning moving clip where the sea shines, the sand moves, and the wind gently blows through their hair, bringing the moment to life-no video needed.

It's a common struggle when taking photos that unwanted people might walk into the frame just as the perfect shot is composed. The AI Erase Passers-by feature on the HONOR 400 Series lets you remove unwanted people with just one click, no need to manually circle or erase anything. Unlike general object removers, this tool is specifically trained to recognize the primary subject of a photo and intelligently identify and remove background figures without compromising the image's quality. The AI fills the background seamlessly, preserving natural patterns, textures, and lighting conditions.

AI Face Tune: Perfect Your Photos with No Retakes

This feature is particularly useful in public or crowded spaces such as tourist attractions, where capturing clean, uninterrupted shots can feel nearly impossible. Rather than waiting for the perfect window with no foot traffic or struggling with editing apps later on. Consider someone taking a travel photo at a popular tourist destination such as Buckingham Palace or a bustling street in Tokyo. Even in busy scenes, the AI Erase Passers-by tool removes unwanted people, leaving a clean, clear image.

The AI Face Tune feature on the HONOR 400 Series is a sophisticated solution to a common photo flaw: closed eyes. Powered by a blend of facial recognition and generative AI, this tool detects when subjects have blinked in photos and corrects them by replacing closed eyes with open ones taken from similar images in the user's gallery. The results are natural and blend in seamlessly, maintaining the subject's authentic look and expression. It's especially useful for group photos or candid shots where retakes are hard to arrange.

Moving Photo Collage: Let Your Photos Tell the Story

Imagin an outdoor family portrait where a child blinked just as everyone else is smiling perfectly. Rather than retaking the shot or accepting the imperfection, AI Face Tune restores the child's eyes by referencing similar images captured in burst mode, keeping the moment as it was meant to be remembered.

The Moving Photo Collage feature is designed to transform a sequence of live photos into a cohesive, dynamic story. Rather than presenting static thumbnails, users can combine 2 to 9 motion photos into a fluid video format complete with filters, music, and transitions. The result is a visually rich, customizable collage that brings context and emotion to short moments.

AI Remove Reflection: Capture Perfect Shots, Even Behind Glass

Consider someone attending a friend's wedding. By capturing live photos of the ceremony, reception, and the dance floor, they can use Moving Photo Collage to combine them into a short video montage that tells the full story in a more personal and expressive way.

Photography through glass often results in unwanted glare and reflections that reduce the clarity and impact of an image. The AI Remove Reflection feature on the HONOR 400 Series solves this problem by identifying reflected light patterns and separating them from the subject to reveal a clearer, truer version of the scene.

For example, a user taking a photo of wildlife in a glass enclosure at a zoo or in an aquarium will often face issues with reflections. With AI Remove Reflection, the glare and reflections are automatically removed, unveiling a clear photograph that captures the true beauty of nature.

The HONOR 400 Series showcases how AI can become a genuine creative partner. Each feature has been designed with real human experiences in mind, whether it's getting the perfect shot, reducing editing time, or expressing memories in richer ways. With these innovations, HONOR is positioning the 400 Series as more than just a mid-range device. Through cutting-edge AI, it's setting a new standard for what smartphones in this segment can do and continues to exceed user expectations in every way.

Pricing and Availability:

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 400 will be available in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver, Desert Gold and Tidal Blue, while the HONOR 400 Pro will be available in three colorways[1] : Midnight Black, Lunar Grey and Tidal Blue. HONOR 400 Series will be available soon for pre-order at an exciting price and amazing gifts.

About HONOR :

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.