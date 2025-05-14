HODL 2025 Opens In Dubai, Advancing The Emirates' Position As A Global Financial Innovation Hub

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Dubai, May 14, 2025 - HODL 2025 , organised by Trescon, the world's longest-running Web3 event, officially opened today at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The prestigious two-day event follows the Dubai FinTech Summit that commenced on 12th May. During the Summit's opening ceremony, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), announced the launch of the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week, scheduled for 2026. This flagship initiative will bring together major financial events-including Dubai FinTech Summit, Future Sustainability Forum, Private Capital Forum, Seamless Middle East, HODL Summit , and Dubai Future District Fund AGM-under a unified theme:“Pioneering tomorrow's financial landscape: Innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity.”

A day 1 highlight was the expert panel “Crypto rulebook: Global best practices and regulatory measures” , moderated by Saqr Ereiqat , Secretary General, Dubai Digital Asset Association . Speakers included:



Dyma Budorin , CEO, Hacken

Samir Safar-Aly , MENA FinTech Association

Erwin Voloder , European Blockchain Association Belal Jassoma , DMCC

The discussion emphasised the need for global regulatory coherence and innovation-friendly compliance frameworks.







Another standout session, “Insuring the Future of Crypto: Bridging Risk & Innovation in the Digital Asset Economy” , spotlighted the crucial role of insurance in de-risking digital finance.

The panel explored how risk-aligned insurance solutions are key to unlocking institutional trust and long-term ecosystem resilience.

During his session, Cristian Ulloa, Co-Founder & CEO of Liquid Loans, Platinum sponsor of HODL 2025 , shared valuable strategies for building wealth in crypto while steering clear of common pitfalls that lead to crypto regret.

Day 1 also featured other prominent speakers sharing insights across DeFi, tokenisation, compliance, and blockchain banking including:



Corbin Fraser , CEO, Bitcoin .com

Nils Andersen-Röed , Global Head of FIU, Binance

Gracy Chen , CEO, Bitget

Rifad Mahasneh , CEO MENA, OKX

Robert Crossley , Global Head, Franklin Templeton Joseph Ziolkowski , CEO, Relm Insurance

View the full speaker lineup and agenda

