Brazil’S Services Sector Shows Resilient Growth Amid Economic Headwinds
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's services sector expanded 0.3% in March 2025 compared to February, marking its second consecutive monthly gain, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The growth followed a stronger 0.9% rise in February, cumulatively recovering 1.2% after January's 0.5% contraction. Despite this progress, the sector remains 0.5% below its October 2024 peak.
It continues to face pressure from the central bank's 14.75% benchmark interest rate-the highest in two decades. Transportation services drove March's growth with a 1.7% monthly increase, fueled by highway toll operators, logistics firms, and port management companies.
Professional services rose 0.6%, while family-oriented services jumped 1.5%. These gains offset declines in information technology (-0.2%) and stagnation in auxiliary financial activities.
Regionally, 19 of Brazil's 27 states saw expansion, led by São Paulo (3.5%), Santa Catarina (4.8%), and the Federal District (6.5%), while Rio Grande do Sul plunged 11.0% amid local economic strains.
Annual growth slowed to 1.9% in March-the 12th consecutive yearly increase but below the 2.1% Reuters forecast. The sector's 12-month rolling expansion held steady at 3.0%, reflecting moderated consumer spending amid persistent inflation.
Brazil's Services Sector Grows Amid Resilience
Tourism-related services dipped 0.2% monthly but posted 5.4% quarterly growth, with air travel and hospitality outperforming despite being 3.9% below December 2024 levels.
IBGE analysts emphasize the sector's underlying resilience, noting February's 0.8% growth was broadly distributed across four of five major categories.
Information technology services surged 1.8% that month, reaching record highs due to demand for software development and data processing. Transportation rebounded with passenger volumes rising 0.8% and cargo up 1.2%, though both segments remain below recent peaks.
The services sector-accounting for 70% of Brazil's GDP-has grown 27.4% cumulatively since 2021. However, December 2024's 0.5% decline and uneven regional performance signal vulnerability to tight credit conditions.
With 2.4% annualized growth in Q1 2025, policymakers face balancing inflation control against sustaining an economic engine critical to employment and domestic consumption.
