Denmark Reconsiders 40-Year Nuclear Ban As New Reactor Tech Emerges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Denmark's government has initiated a yearlong study to assess modern nuclear technologies, potentially overturning a 40-year ban on atomic energy.
Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard confirmed the review will focus on small modular reactors (SMRs), which proponents argue could supplement wind and solar in achieving carbon neutrality.
The decision follows mounting pressure from right-wing parties and shifting public debate, now centered on economics rather than Cold War-era safety fears.
Since 1985, Danish law has prohibited nuclear energy from national planning, blocking grid connections for atomic power. Aagaard emphasized traditional reactors remain off the table, citing their high costs and decade-long construction timelines.
“Wind and solar are still our fastest, cheapest path,” he told Politiken , while acknowledging SMRs' potential as a future supplement.
The analysis, due in mid-2026, will evaluate safety protocols, waste management, and uranium sourcing-key hurdles for a nation lacking nuclear expertise. Domestic SMR developers like Copenhagen Atomics are driving interest.
Their modular reactors, inspired by Lego-like container designs, promise 100 MW outputs and“walk-away safety” features to prevent Fukushima-style meltdowns.
Denmark Weighs Nuclear Future Amid Cost
Yet challenges persist: A 2023 university report found nuclear power twice as expensive as renewables in Denmark, requiring 15+ years to operationalize. Researchers also note a critical shortage of nuclear engineers, with universities offering no dedicated programs.
Political winds are shifting. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats, historically anti-nuclear, now endorse exploring the technology.
Opposition parties Liberal Alliance and Moderates argue SMRs could stabilize energy grids amid fluctuating wind/solar outputs. Meanwhile, Sweden's pro-nuclear stance-evident in its recent reactor expansions-adds regional pressure.
The move has sparked controversy. Critics highlight unresolved waste storage and costs: Aalborg University estimates nuclear would delay Denmark's 2030 climate goals by years.
Proponents counter that SMRs could attract $600 billion in Gulf investments, mirroring recent Saudi and Qatari deals in European energy. For now, Denmark's nuclear future hinges on the study's findings-and whether SMRs can outpace renewables' relentless price drop.
