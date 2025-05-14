403
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Mexico’S 2025 GDP Forecast Amid U.S. Trade Momentum
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Goldman Sachs revised Mexico's 2025 GDP forecast to zero growth, up from a projected 0.5% contraction, citing improved U.S. economic momentum and stronger domestic activity.
The adjustment reflects Mexico's deep integration with its northern neighbor, where recent trade agreements between the U.S. and China/UK have lowered recession risks to 35% from 45%.
Mexico's first-quarter GDP rebounded 0.16% after a 0.63% contraction in late 2024, driven by an 8.09% surge in primary sectors like agriculture and mining. However, manufacturing and services remain weak, underscoring structural vulnerabilities.
Analysts warn that proposed U.S. tariffs-25% on steel, aluminum, and autos-could slash Mexico's GDP by 2.5–4% if imposed, threatening 500,000 jobs and $30 billion in export costs.
While the U.S. Fed plans potential rate cuts (to 4–4.25% by year-end), Mexico's central bank (Banxico ) has already reduced rates to 9.5%, diverging from the Fed's pause.
Domestic fiscal pressures persist: public debt is projected to hit 53% of GDP, and oil revenue fell 13.8% in Q1. A 12% minimum wage hike aims to boost consumer spending but risks inflation and peso volatility (forecast MXN20.50/USD).
Risks and Realities
The U.S.-Mexico trade relationship remains a double-edged sword. While eased tensions with China may stabilize global markets, unresolved U.S. tariffs and T-MEC revisions keep uncertainty high.
Mexico's automotive sector, representing 80% of exports to the U.S., faces acute pressure, with major automakers like General Motors and Ford highly exposed.
Banxico's rate cuts and fiscal consolidation efforts (Q1 deficit down 71%) signal cautious optimism, but analysts caution against overestimating resilience. Structural challenges-oil dependency, underfunded infrastructure projects, and weak manufacturing-threaten long-term growth.
A Fragile Recovery
Mexico's economy teeters between external tailwinds and internal headwinds. While stronger U.S. demand and fiscal discipline offer a lifeline, tariffs and debt risks demand vigilance. Investors must weigh short-term stabilization against mounting structural pressures in this critical trade hub.
