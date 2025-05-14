403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Gains Foothold In Argentina As China Locks Deals With Brazil And Colombia
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's deliberate snub of China's high-profile CELAC forum in May 2025, opting instead to strengthen ties with the U.S., signals a strategic gamble to reposition itself as Washington's top regional ally.
While Colombia joined China's Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil reaffirmed trade partnerships with Beijing, President Javier Milei's alignment with Donald Trump's administration has secured Argentina critical economic and military advantages.
Strategic Gains from U.S. Partnership
Milei's government secured a $20 billion IMF bailout in April 2025, backed by U.S. Treasury support, alongside a $300 million deal for 24 F-16 fighter jets to modernize its air force.
These moves align with Trump's push to counter China's influence, as U.S. direct investment in Argentina surged to $14.7 billion in 2024.
Bilateral trade talks aim to exempt Argentine soy, lithium, and beef from Trump's 10% regional tariffs, offering competitive access to the world's largest economy.
Balancing Act with China
Despite rhetoric distancing Argentina from Beijing, pragmatism prevails. Milei renewed a $5 billion currency swap with China in April 2025 to stabilize reserves, even as U.S. officials pressured its termination.
Chinese lithium giant Ganfeng invested $1.2 billion in Salta province, securing 20% of Argentina's lithium exports-critical for electric vehicles. Yet, major Chinese infrastructure projects like the Santa Cruz River dams remain stalled, reflecting Milei's selective engagement.
Regional Divides
Colombia's Belt and Road accession, targeting a $14 billion trade deficit reduction with China, contrasts sharply with Argentina's stance.
Brazil, despite President Lula's attendance at the Beijing forum, warned against overreliance on Chinese loans while exporting $38 billion in soy and iron ore to China in 2024.
Meanwhile, Argentina's inflation dropped from 211% to 23.3% under Milei's austerity, with GDP growth hitting 4.7% in Q1 2025-outpacing regional peers.
Risks and Rewards
Milei's U.S. alignment risks isolating Argentina from China's $9.2 billion CELAC credit line and infrastructure funding. However, access to cheaper U.S. energy technology could boost shale gas production in Vaca Muerta, a reserve holding 308 trillion cubic feet of gas.
The IMF deal's strict reforms-cutting public spending from 38% to 32% of GDP-position Argentina for investor confidence but face domestic unrest over wage cuts. As China courts Latin Americ with visa exemptions and scholarships, Argentina's bet on the U.S. offers short-term stability.
Yet long-term success hinges on converting Trump's political support into sustainable trade gains-a precarious balance in a region where 65% of countries now back Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.
While Colombia joined China's Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil reaffirmed trade partnerships with Beijing, President Javier Milei's alignment with Donald Trump's administration has secured Argentina critical economic and military advantages.
Strategic Gains from U.S. Partnership
Milei's government secured a $20 billion IMF bailout in April 2025, backed by U.S. Treasury support, alongside a $300 million deal for 24 F-16 fighter jets to modernize its air force.
These moves align with Trump's push to counter China's influence, as U.S. direct investment in Argentina surged to $14.7 billion in 2024.
Bilateral trade talks aim to exempt Argentine soy, lithium, and beef from Trump's 10% regional tariffs, offering competitive access to the world's largest economy.
Balancing Act with China
Despite rhetoric distancing Argentina from Beijing, pragmatism prevails. Milei renewed a $5 billion currency swap with China in April 2025 to stabilize reserves, even as U.S. officials pressured its termination.
Chinese lithium giant Ganfeng invested $1.2 billion in Salta province, securing 20% of Argentina's lithium exports-critical for electric vehicles. Yet, major Chinese infrastructure projects like the Santa Cruz River dams remain stalled, reflecting Milei's selective engagement.
Regional Divides
Colombia's Belt and Road accession, targeting a $14 billion trade deficit reduction with China, contrasts sharply with Argentina's stance.
Brazil, despite President Lula's attendance at the Beijing forum, warned against overreliance on Chinese loans while exporting $38 billion in soy and iron ore to China in 2024.
Meanwhile, Argentina's inflation dropped from 211% to 23.3% under Milei's austerity, with GDP growth hitting 4.7% in Q1 2025-outpacing regional peers.
Risks and Rewards
Milei's U.S. alignment risks isolating Argentina from China's $9.2 billion CELAC credit line and infrastructure funding. However, access to cheaper U.S. energy technology could boost shale gas production in Vaca Muerta, a reserve holding 308 trillion cubic feet of gas.
The IMF deal's strict reforms-cutting public spending from 38% to 32% of GDP-position Argentina for investor confidence but face domestic unrest over wage cuts. As China courts Latin Americ with visa exemptions and scholarships, Argentina's bet on the U.S. offers short-term stability.
Yet long-term success hinges on converting Trump's political support into sustainable trade gains-a precarious balance in a region where 65% of countries now back Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment