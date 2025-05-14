403
São Paulo Unveils Brazil’S Longest Urban Trail, Merging Ecology And Economy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo has launched the Trilha Interparques, a 182-kilometer trail connecting nine protected areas in the city's southern region.
Developed by the municipal environment agency SVMA, the route links municipal parks, state reserves, and private conservation zones, offering free access to urbanites and tourists.
The trail begins at Ilha do Bororé's ferry terminal and loops through ecosystems transitioning from Atlantic Forest to Cerrado savanna. Key stops include the Parque Estadual Serra do Mar – Núcleo Curucutu, RPPN Sítio Curucutu, and urban parks like Nascentes do Ribeirão Colônia.
Signage follows Brazil's national trail standard-yellow and black footprints-to guide hikers through viewpoints, picnic areas, and lakeside piers.
Brazil's nature tourism sector generated over $1.1 billion annually in the past decade, supporting 43,000 jobs and contributing $412 million to GDP.
The Trilha Interparques aligns with this trend, aiming to attract eco-conscious visitors while supporting local businesses. Small towns near protected areas often see boosts in accommodation, transport, and food services-a pattern observed in regions like the Amazon and Atlantic Forest.
A Model for Urban Ecotourism and Conservation
The trail highlights São Paulo's biodiversity, featuring rare flora like cedro-rosa and palmito-juçara, alongside fauna such as bugios-ruivos (howler monkeys) and quatis (raccoons).
This ecological focus reflects broader government efforts to balance urban growth with conservation, part of Brazil's RedeTrilhas network, which links trails nationwide to protect landscapes and promote non-motorized travel.
While not the longest trail in Brazil's network-others like the Caminhos da Flona de Brasília and Trilha Transcarioca span more kilometers-the Trilha Interparques stands out as a fully integrated urban route.
Its development involved partnerships with local communities and NGOs, a model praised internationally for sustainably funding trail maintenance through volunteer labor and public-private collaborations.
The initiative underscores São Paulo's push to position itself as a hub for urban ecotourism, blending economic growth with environmental stewardship. By connecting preserved spaces to urban centers, the trail offers a blueprint for cities worldwide to reconcile development with ecological responsibility.
