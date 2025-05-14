Trump Claims Putin Wants Him At Russia-Ukraine Talks In Turkey, Weighs Attending Amid Mideast Tour
"He would like me to be there, and that's a possibility," Trump told reporters. "If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that."
Trump added that his decision would depend on his schedule, which remains packed during his four-day Middle East tour.
"I don't know where I'm going to be on Thursday. I've got so many meetings. There's a possibility there, I guess, if I think things can happen."
“The full schedule doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives and come back,” he told reporters.Putin's attendance uncertain
When asked about the possibility of Putin not attending the talks himself, Trump responded bluntly: "Well, I don't know if he's showing up."
He declined to comment on Putin's handling of the negotiations so far, saying: "I could respond to that question in a few days."Envoys to represent US interests
While Trump remains noncommittal about attending in person, senior US envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg are expected to travel to Turkey for the proposed summit. Trump also said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be present.Also Read | Boeing 747-8: Qatar's $400 million 'gift' to Donald Trump - details here 'Pretty good news' ahead
Shortly after landing in Doha, Qatar, on the second leg of his tour, Trump was welcomed by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan, the official workplace of the emir. During the arrival ceremony, Trump hinted at developments from the Russia-Ukraine front.
“There'll be pretty good news coming out of the talks today and maybe tomorrow and maybe Friday,” Trump said.Also Read | Tulsi Gabbard's OLD BLAST for Donald Trump resurfaces: 'Being Saudi Arabia's...' Middle East tour continues
Trump's four-day visit marks his first official overseas trip since starting his second term in January. Following his stops in Riyadh and Doha, Trump is scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates.
He has been actively pushing for a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war and has encouraged direct engagement between Moscow and Kyiv.Also Read | Trump calls Syria's new leader Al-Sharaa a 'tough guy, fighter with strong past'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment