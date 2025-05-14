'New Form Of Censorship And Harassment': Ashoka University Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad Defends Facebook Posts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, facing Haryana State Commission for Women's show cause notice for his Facebook post has issued a public statement stating that his posts were 'misunderstood and objected.' Slamming the summons that he had received, the Ashoka University commented,“This is a new form of censorship and harassment, which invents issues where there are none”.

The Harayana commission alleged that the remarks of the HoD of Political Science department in Ashoka University“disparaged women officers in the Indian Armed Forces and promoted communal disharmony”.

The Commission issued the notice to Mahmudabad on Monday after taking suo motu cognisance of his social media posts following Operation Sindoor on May 7. The remarks have been annexed in the show-cause notice. Mahmudabad has been summoned summoned to appear before the Commission on Wednesday.

Who is Ali Khan Mahmudabad?

Ali Khan Mahmudabad is a historian, political scientist, and columnist.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad holds a PhD and MPhil from the University of Cambridge, and an undergraduate degree in History and Political Science from Amherst College.

He has also studied Arabic at the University of Damascus.

What Did Mahmudabad's Facebook Post Read?

In his remarks, Mahmudabad said,“The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is importantly but optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it's just hypocrisy.”

The Commission has interpreted his remarks as“an attempt to vilify national military actions”.

MAHMUDABAD'S FACEBOOK POST ON WOMEN ARMY OFFICERS

In his post on Facebook, Mahmudabad also condemned ‟mob lynching” and ‟arbitrary bulldozing”.

“I am very happy to see so many right wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP's hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens.” the Ashoka University professor said.

MAHMUDABAD'S FACEBOOK POST

Ashoka University has distanced themselves from this remark by Professor Mahmudabad.

What did Haryana Woman Commission Allege?

Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the commission, told ThePrint that the panel took suo motu cognisance of Ali Khan Mahmudabad's remarks under Sections 10(1)(f) and 10(1)(a) of the Haryana State Commission for Women Act, 2012.

The notice highlights six concerns: disparaging women in uniform like Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh ; misusing terms such as“genocide” and“dehumanisation”; vilifying military actions against cross-border terrorism; risking communal unrest; violating women's dignity under the Constitution and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; and breaching the University Grants Commission's ethical guidelines for faculty.

Read Ali Khan Mahmudabad's Full Public Statement

The Haryana State Commission for Women (Women's Commission) issued summons to me on 12 May 2025 in relation to certain posts made by me on social media. My lawyers have submitted my detailed reply to these summons and have represented me in front of the Commission today, 14 May 2025.

The screenshots attached to the notice make it clear that my remarks have been completely misunderstood and that the Commission has no jurisdiction whatsoever in the matter. The Women's Commission is a body that serves an important function, however, the summons issued to me fail to highlight how my post is contrary to the rights of or laws for women.

Contrary to the allegations, my post appreciated the fact that the armed forces chose Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for the press conference to highlight the fact that the dream of the founders of our Republic, of an India which is united in its diversity, is still very much alive. I even applauded members of the right wing who supported Colonel Qureshi and invited them to have the same attitude for common Indian Muslims who face demonisation and persecution on a daily basis. If anything, my entire comments were about safeguarding the lives of both citizens and soldiers. Furthermore there is nothing remotely misogynistic about my comments that could be construed as anti-women.

I have used my academic training and public voice to advocate for peace due to the high cost of war. At the same time I have analysed and commented on the manner in which "care has been taken by the Indian armed forces to not target military or civilian installations or infrastructure so that there is no unnecessary escalation." This reflects a clear appreciation of the Indian military's measured and proportional approach and indeed I have condemned the use of terrorists by the Pakistani military to destabilise the region. In fact in my analysis I have shown that this puts "the onus on the Pakistani military to make sure it cannot hide any longer behind terrorists and non-state actors." I further added that the Pak military has used these tactics "to destabilise the region for far too long." Animated by a profound moral commitment to minimising the human cost of armed conflict, my statements solely express concern over the thetorical excesses and reckless warmongering exhibited by certain sections of the civilian public.

My academic record as well as my public writings and policy work which, at times have involved collaboration with senior bureaucrats, military officers, politicians and others from the Government of India , both active and retired, attest to the fact that I have also made it a priority to uphold the principles of our Constitution, safeguard the morality enshrined therein and protect the unity and integrity of India. All my public writings have always tried to uphold the principles of justice, liberty, fraternity and equality and have always sought to promote peace and communal harmony.

Simply put, I have exercised my fundamental right to freedom of thought and speech in order to promote peace and harmony and to applaud the Indian armed forces for their resolute action, while criticising those who preach hatred and seek to destabilise India. I am surprised that the Women's Commission, while overreaching its jurisdiction , has misread and misunderstood my posts to such an extent that they have inverted their meaning. This is a new form of censorship and harassment, which invents issues where there are none. I have faith in the process of law and know that my fundamental, constitutional, and statutory rights will be protected. I reserve my right to take legal action against all those who are using this Notice of summons to make defamatory claims about me.