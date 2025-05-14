'I Saved All My Money To Give To Soldiers': 8-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Boy Donates Savings To Indian Army, Wins Public Praise
The donation was made in person at the Karur District Collector's office, where the boy arrived carrying a water tank-shaped money bank filled with coins and notes. The act was acknowledged by the District Collector, who expressed appreciation for the child's decision and the motivation behind it.Also Read | In charts: Young Indians are patriotic, progressive, but politically disengaged
According to the boy, he had been inspired by reports about the Indian Army's role in national security and was particularly affected by stories highlighting the sacrifices made by soldiers.“I study in the second standard. I saved all my money to give to the army soldiers because I want to help those who protect us,” he told the media outside the Collector's office.Also Read | Theatre for young audiences goes beyond the binaries
The gesture has since gained attention on social media platforms, especially X, with many users expressing admiration for the young boy's awareness and sense of purpose.“No matter how much he has donated, I appreciate his ideology and his efforts. He made his parents proud at a very young age,” one user wrote. Another comment read,“Great step by the lovely child. He is an inspiration for others to follow.”
Officials at the Collector's office noted that five students were present during the day for various reasons, but the boy's act of donating his savings stood out. Though the total amount donated was not disclosed publicly, the Collector's office confirmed receipt and acknowledged the intent behind the gesture.Also Read | Narayana Murthy advices children: 'I want you to become better than me for...'
People also stated that instances like these reflect how early exposure to civic awareness and national issues can shape young minds. This incident has become a talking point in Karur and beyond, particularly as it highlights public engagement with national issues at a grassroots level.
