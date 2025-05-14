As 'Boycott Turkey' Trends, Here's What President Erdogan Told Shehbaz Sharif: '... Pakistan, Turki Dosti Zindabad!'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed his country's steadfast support for Pakistan, , calling PM Shehbaz Sharif his“dear brother”, amid public outrage in India over Turkey's open support to Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor following the Pak-backed Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Erdoğan's "strong support and unwavering solidarity".

“Pakistan takes pride in its long-standing, time-tested, and enduring fraternal ties with Türkiye... I am particularly grateful for His Excellency's constructive role and determined efforts in promoting peace in South Asia,” Sharif also said.

Responding to this, Erdoğan hailed the Turkey-Pakistan bond as rare and resilient:“Dear @CMShehbaz brother... The Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood... is one of the finest examples of true friendship... As in the past, we will continue to stand by you in good times and bad in the future,” Erdoğan wrote, concluding with:“Long live Pakistan-Turkey friendship!”

Indians call for 'Turkey, Azerbaijan boycott"

The "Turkey boycott" campaign in India gained steam following revelations that Turkey had supplied, as per preliminary report, armed drones used in recent attacks on Indian soil. Citizens, traders, and right-wing groups have launched widespread calls to boycott Turkish and Azerbaijani products and tourism.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, CAIT step in

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), a key affiliate of the RSS, issued a strong statement condemning Turkey's military cooperation with Pakistan.

“We demand immediate economic sanctions, suspension of all flights, and a total tourism and product boycott targeting Turkey,” the SJM said in an official release.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) echoed similar sentiments, urging its members nationwide to cut all trade and travel links with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Such open support to Pakistan amid hostilities cannot be tolerated. Indian traders must take a stand,” CAIT declared.

Turkish drones behind cross-border strikes?

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi disclosed on May 9 that drones used by Pakistan in cross-border strikes were of Turkish origin.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models,” she said in a press briefing.

The report has reinforced the perception that Turkey is actively aiding Pakistan's military efforts, angering Indian citizens.

Travel platform Ixigo halts bookings

Responding to the boycott calls, Indian travel and booking platform Ixigo announced it has suspended all bookings related to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China.

“In view of recent developments and public sentiment, we have removed flight and hotel listings for these destinations,” the company said in a statement.