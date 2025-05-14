Hilton Announces Debut Of Spark By Hilton In MEA

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah in partnership with Al Musbah Group, marking the debut of the premium economy brand in Saudi Arabia. Expected to open later this year, the new signing bolsters Hilton's continued growth in the Kingdom and strengthens its presence in one of the region's most dynamic markets. With this addition, Hilton remains on track to reach its milestone of 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline across Saudi Arabia this year.

Strategically located to the east of Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah's Aziziyah district, near the religiously significant area of Mina and with direct train access to Arafat, Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah is ideally situated to serve pilgrims. The site is surrounded by commercial outlets that cater to religious travellers year-round.

Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah will feature 329 guest rooms, combining comfort and quality with a simple, inspired aesthetic. Staying true to the Spark by Hilton brand promise, the hotel will deliver reliable essentials and friendly service for every guest at an accessible price point. Facilities will include a welcoming social space, complimentary breakfast, and separate male and female prayer halls.

Hilton currently operates 20 hotels in the Kingdom, with another 77 properties in the pipeline, accounting for a quarter of branded hotel rooms under construction in the country – and reaffirming the company's commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by delivering world-class hospitality experiences.

