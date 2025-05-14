Organic Cheese Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Organic cheese is made using milk from animals raised on certified organic farms, where they are given organic feed, are not exposed to synthetic hormones or antibiotics, and are allowed to graze outdoors. The cheese is crafted without the use of preservatives, artificial additives, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). It adheres to strict organic certification standards that promote eco-friendly farming and ensure high levels of animal welfare. Known for its wholesome qualities and rich, natural taste, organic cheese includes varieties such as organic cheddar, mozzarella, and gouda, all produced in line with certified organic guidelines.

Market Dynamics Growing awareness of health benefits associated with organic dairy consumption drive the global market

Consumers are increasingly choosing organic dairy products due to their perceived health benefits, including higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential vitamins. For instance, 100% grass-fed organic dairy has been found to offer a more favorable omega-3 to omega-6 ratio and higher amounts of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) compared to conventional dairy products. This trend is reflected in the surging demand for organic cheese, driven by health-conscious consumers.

In the United States, organic food sales reached $65.4 billion in 2024, with dairy products being a key contributor to this growth. This surge indicates a shift toward prioritizing organic dairy for its nutritional benefits and perceived superiority over conventional dairy options.

As consumer interest in health continues to rise, the organic cheese market is expected to see further expansion.

Opportunity to diversify with lactose-free and plant-based organic cheese variants creates tremendous opportunities

A key growth opportunity in the global organic cheese market lies in expanding into lactose-free and plant-based organic cheese options. As more consumers deal with lactose intolerance and adopt vegan lifestyles, there's an increasing demand for dairy alternatives that maintain both taste and nutritional value. By innovating in this area, producers can tap into emerging consumer segments that prioritize digestive health and ethical food choices.

For example, in October 2024, DairyX introduced a breakthrough technique using precision fermentation to create casein proteins without the use of cows. These proteins naturally form micelles, which mimic the stretch and creaminess of traditional cheese. This technology enables the production of diverse cheese varieties-such as firm, stretchy, and creamy-without requiring changes to current manufacturing processes.

Such innovations demonstrate that plant-based organic cheeses can effectively replicate the flavor and texture of dairy-based options, thereby enhancing their appeal and expanding market opportunities.

Regional Analysis

In Europe, the organic cheese market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the surging consumer demand for sustainable and healthy food options. Countries like France and Italy are at the forefront, with artisanal and traditional organic cheeses like Brie and Parmigiano Reggiano gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. The UK has also seen a rise in organic cheese consumption, particularly in premium supermarkets like Waitrose, where local organic varieties are in high demand.

Furthermore, organic cheese production in the Netherlands and Germany is growing, with an emphasis on sustainable farming practices. The European Union's stringent organic certification standards further boost consumer confidence. The demand for plant-based organic cheese alternatives, such as vegan mozzarella and cheddar, is rising across the region, particularly in urban areas, highlighting the shift towards more diverse, ethical, and environmentally friendly options in the European cheese market.

Key Highlights



The global organic cheese market size was valued at USD 8.15 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 8.73 billion in 2025 to reach USD 15.26 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the global organic cheese market is segmented into cheddar, mozzarella, gouda, cream cheese, brie & camembert, and others.

In terms of source, the market is divided into cow milk, goat milk, sheep milk, and others.

By end-user, the market is segmented into residential, foodservice, and industrial.

By distribution channel, the market includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, convenience stores, and direct sales. Europe is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Organic ValleyEmmi GroupWhole Foods MarketMurray's CheeseTillamook County Creamery AssociationStonyfield FarmKraft HeinzBel GroupGroupe LactalisArla FoodsSaputo Inc.Cowgirl Creamery Recent Developments

Market News

In March 2025 – Organic Valley, the nation's largest cooperative of organic farmers, has introduced its latest product, organic American Cheese Blocks, available in two rich and flavorful varieties-Original and Fiesta. These new 11-ounce cheese blocks are crafted for enthusiasts who enjoy the classic taste and smooth, melty texture of American cheese, made using wholesome, organic ingredients one can trust.

Segmentation

By Product TypeCheddarMozzarellaGoudaCream CheeseBrie & CamembertOthersBy SourceCow MilkGoat MilkSheep MilkOthersBy End-UserResidentialFoodserviceIndustrialBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty StoresOnline RetailConvenience StoresDirect SalesBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa