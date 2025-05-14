Jamaica Appoints Honorary Consul To The British Virgin Islands

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

JAMAICA / BVI – The government of Jamaica has officially appointed Paul Dennis, KC, as its honorary consul to the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Dennis, senior partner of the local law firm O'Neal Webster and a Jamaican national residing in the Territory for the past 32 years, paid a courtesy call on Natalio Wheatley, premier of the Virgin Islands, during which time he formally presented his credentials and discussed areas of potential cooperation between the two Caribbean neighbours.

This marks the first formal appointment of a Jamaican honorary consul in the Virgin Islands. The appointment reflects the significant Jamaican diaspora residing in the Territory. It signals a new opportunity for deeper engagement between the Virgin Islands and Jamaica, paving the way for collaboration in trade, economic cooperation, agriculture, border security, education, and cultural exchange.

The government of the Virgin Islands extended its best wishes to Dennis as he undertakes this important role. His appointment is welcomed as a step forward in fostering meaningful engagement and enhancing the spirit of Caribbean solidarity in the Territory.

Premier Wheatley officially welcomed Dennis to his new role:

“As small island developing states, our strength lies in unity and our ability to stand together on matters of mutual interest and common concern. This new representation acknowledges the deep cultural and historical bonds between Jamaica and the Virgin Islands and creates a platform for stronger community ties, practical cooperation, and mutual advancement. We look forward to working closely with the honorary consul Dennis and the government of Jamaica to deepen these connections and explore new avenues for partnership,” premier Wheatley said.

In his new role, Dennis will provide consular support to Jamaican nationals in the BVI and promote Jamaica's interests in the Territory, operating from offices at Commerce House, 181 Main Street, Road Town, Tortola. He will also work closely with government officials to strengthen relations and identify opportunities for collaboration.

Dennis commented:

“It is a great privilege to serve as Jamaica's Honorary Consul in the Virgin Islands. I am committed to serving the Jamaican community, promoting Jamaica's interests, and strengthening the relationship between our two territories. This appointment comes when Caribbean nations seek to strengthen regional ties and promote integration in response to global challenges, including climate change, food security, and economic resilience. I look forward to working with the government of the Virgin Islands to advance shared priorities.”

