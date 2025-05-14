CDC’S National Center For Injury Prevention And Control On Provisional 2024 Overdose Death Data

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Today's provisional data release from CDC's National Vital Statistics System shows a remarkable nearly 27 percent decrease in predicted drug overdose deaths in 2024 compared to 2023 on average, this decline suggests more than 81 lives saved every day.

Since president Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in 2017, Congressional support has enabled CDC to expand critical data systems and strengthen overdose prevention capacity across all states. These investments have empowered us to rapidly collect, analyze, and share actionable data-enabling communities to better understand the specific drivers of overdose in their area and tailor prevention strategies to meet their unique local needs. Since late 2023, overdose deaths have steadily declined each month-a strong sign that public health interventions are making a difference and having a meaningful impact.

Despite these overall improvements, overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44, underscoring the need for ongoing efforts to maintain this progress. Through sustained funding to support prevention and surveillance activities like the Overdose Data to Action program, we will continue moving toward a future in which Americans no longer lose their lives to drug overdoses.

CDC remains steadfast in its commitment to prevent substance use disorders before they begin, expanding access to treatment, and strengthening recovery pathways to build a healthier future for all Americans.

