Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Discusses The Role Of Literature In Shaping Young Minds

As part of its 'Celebrating Arabic Culture and Literature' program, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a literary critique session titled 'Literature Under the Lens: Speaking to Young Minds'. During the session, author and critic Haya Saleh discussed her novel 'Overdose', alongside a selection of award-winning young adult literature novels. The session was attended by a group of intellectuals, educators, and those interested in children's and young adult literature.

Moderated by journalist Khalifa Mohammed Khalifa, the session discussed the role of books in shaping youth's awareness and personalities. The session also addressed key differences between the influence of literature, the impact of social media, and rapid digital content on shaping the ideas of new generations.

During the interview, Saleh addressed the challenges authors face when addressing youth, such as using language that blends simplicity and depth, along with a keen understanding of the psychological and social transformations they experience. She noted that novels can give readers a sense of hope, like 'Overdose' which discussed addiction from a realistic perspective and presented real examples of self-recovery.

The author also reviewed a selection of award-winning works, highlighting that successful works are often characterised by honesty, good plots, and relatable characters. She elaborated on the importance of including morals in the story, without being overly preachy.

The session featured a fruitful discussion on major issues that modern literature should address, including mental health, bullying, independence, and engagement with global issues in a rapidly evolving digital world.

This event is part of a series of initiatives organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to support modern Arabic literature and host intellectual dialogues that discuss societal issues and inspire future generations. Events like these promote the library's pioneering role as a beacon of knowledge, culture, and creativity.