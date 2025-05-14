£1.4Bn UK Marine Sector Defies Downturn As British Motor Yacht Show 2025 Opens

Fairline Yachts, now under the ownership of UK restructuring specialists Buchler Phillips

£1.4bn leisure marine sector shows resilience

The British Motor Yacht Show 2025 opens at Premier Marinas' Swanwick Marina, Hampshire, on Thursday 15 May , for what is shaping up to be the most commercially significant edition in its history - with several new model debuts and a strong influx of international builders.

Positioned at the premium end of the leisure marine market, the annual British Motor Yacht Show, 15 - 18 May , is curated specifically for serious buyers - an invitation-only event focused on transactions, brokerage and immediate acquisitions. Set against the backdrop of England's South Coast, over 80 motor yachts, sports cruisers, day boats and RIBs will be presented by more than 45 British and international brands.

At the core of the show are its founding partners:



Premier Marinas Swanwick, now widely recognised as the UK's largest boat sales and brokerage site (Financial Times, 2024)

Princess Yachts, celebrating its 60th anniversary Sunseeker International, unveiling two new models – the Predator 55 and Manhattan 68 (2025)

With several motor yacht launches confirmed, the 2025 show is being seen by shipyards as the critical launch platform for new products into the UK market. Alongside the two Sunseeker debuts, other notable UK debuts include the Pearl 63, designed by British duo Bill Dixon and Kelly Hoppen, and major new entries from brands including Saxdor, Bellini, Axopar, Bavaria and Fjord. The Rib-X International Phaeton will also make its world debut at the show.

The show is also reinforcing its role as a champion of British craftsmanship, with smaller, bespoke brands such as Cockwells and Rustler Yachts showcasing hand-built vessels - part of a wider resurgence in demand for UK-manufactured luxury goods.

International participation continues to rise, reflecting the show's growing profile beyond the UK. New entrants for 2025 include Fleming Yachts and Van den Hoven Jachtbouw, the Dutch builder known for its aluminium, fully customisable motor yachts.

Andrew Lewis, Sales and Marketing Director at Premier Marinas comments:“Critically, the British Motor Yacht Show remains a transactional event, offering discreet brokerage services and private buying appointments. This focused model is resonating with affluent buyers seeking lifestyle assets - and in a climate where second home purchases in the UK are facing significant additional taxation, investment in luxury motor yachts remains free of stamp duty or second property surcharges.”

Britain's leisure marine sector is valued at over £1.4 billion annually (British Marine, 2024) and the motor yacht segment continues to outperform wider economic trends, supported by a combination of strong export growth, the resilience of HNWIs and ongoing innovation in sustainable design.

As a result, the British Motor Yacht Show 2025 is not only a showcase of luxury - but a compelling indicator of the strength and agility of Britain's high-end manufacturing, craftsmanship and international competitiveness in a global marketplace.

Visit for more.

