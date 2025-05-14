In Kashmir's Gurez Valley, Healing Still Grows Wild

Gurez Valley – File Photo

By Bhat Tawheed

At the northern tip of Kashmir, where snow buries roads and phone signals vanish, Gurez Valley disappears from the map each winter. For six months, it survives in near-total isolation. Yet within this silence, something extraordinary thrives: a living pharmacy of wild medicinal plants.

Gurez is home to more than 570 species of medicinal and aromatic plants. From fevers and infections to asthma and anxiety, the people here have learned to heal themselves using what grows on their hillsides.

It's a tradition as old as the valley itself, and one that may hold promise far beyond its borders.

“We trust these plants more than pills,” said an elderly villager from Dawar, the main settlement.“They've treated our families for generations.”

Across Kashmir, medicinal flora are nothing new. The region holds over half the plant species listed in the British Pharmacopoeia.

But in Gurez, where modern healthcare remains hours, or sometimes days, away, plant-based medicine is not a backup. It's a lifeline.

In homes across the valley, roots hang from rafters to dry. Leaves are ground into powders. Pastes are stirred in metal bowls, and decoctions bubble quietly over open flames.

The knowledge travels by memory: from grandmothers to daughters, from shepherds to boys who will one day take their flocks higher into the hills.

Some plants, like Inula racemosa, known locally as Poshkarmul, are used for asthma and fatigue. Its root, when pounded into paste, eases inflammation and boosts stamina.

Others, like Podophyllum hexandrum, are now studied for their cancer-fighting compounds, though villagers have long used it for skin diseases.

There's Valeriana jatamansi, steeped as tea for headaches and rubbed into scalps to prevent hair loss. Dioscorea deltoidea, a vine that helps deworm children. Rheum emodi, a plant with healing powers for both bones and blood. Even the vibrant purple roots of Arnebia benthamii double as a fever remedy and natural hair dye.

Each plant has a purpose. Each one is collected with care. But this delicate system is under pressure.

Climate change is warming the valley. Snowmelt comes earlier. Some plants flower too soon, while others struggle to survive at all.

At the same time, there's a growing demand from global pharmaceutical companies searching for natural compounds. And in Gurez, some herbs now fetch high prices, tempting overharvesting.

“If we're not careful, we'll lose them,” said a botanist working with researchers in Srinagar.“These aren't just plants, they're part of a cultural and ecological balance.”

Efforts are underway to protect what remains. A handful of NGOs are helping locals map and conserve plant species. Solar dryers and oil extractors have been introduced in some villages. Workshops on ethical harvesting and value addition are being held. The idea is to let the community lead, and benefit, without stripping the land.

Still, progress is slow. Most traditional knowledge remains undocumented. Conservation zones haven't been formally established. And many in the valley worry that, without support, this heritage will fade with the older generation.

But the hope is there.

Gurez, with its untouched forests and alpine meadows, could one day become a center for herbal medicine research and sustainable eco-tourism. The potential stretches far beyond borders.

“These plants are our wealth,” said another villager.“Not just for us, for anyone who believes in healing.”

Gurez is more than a postcard of untouched beauty. It's a pharmacy in the clouds. And the world, it seems, is finally ready to listen.

Bhat Tawheed teaches in the Department of Education and is currently a student of Biotechnology.