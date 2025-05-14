Lakshman Rekha Drawn

Representational Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Adampur Air Base, delivered with an S-400 missile system in the backdrop, was more than just a moment of triumphalism. It was a carefully choreographed message to India's adversaries, allies, and citizens alike: the days of strategic restraint in the face of terrorism are over. Operation Sindoor, described by the PM as the“new normal” has redrawn India's doctrine on counter-terrrorism and military deterrence in response to Pakistan.

The location of the PM's visit had a symbolic significance: Adampur, a critical air base just 100 km from the Pakistan border, was reportedly targeted by Pakistani forces during the recent escalation and was claimed to have suffered damage. But by delivering the speech from the base, the PM proved to one and all that no damage was done. This highlights India's strong defences. The PM once again made it clear that India will not tolerate another terror attack and will respond decisively. This signals a hardened red line, in his own words a“Lakshman Rekha.”

At the same time, New Delhi has made it clear that it won't tolerate any mediation on Kashmir. This follows the US president Donald Trump's offer of mediation in the wake of ceasefire with Pakistan. It has been India's longstanding position that the issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally. As for Kashmir, India has withdrawn it from the table in future discussions with Pakistan. Only issue as for Kashmir is the return of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, as the PM himself underlined. Also, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's remarks reinforced India's longstanding position that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

India's refusal to entertain third-party mediation on Kashmir is not new. What stands out, however, is the simultaneous projection of military muscle and diplomatic maturity. While Pakistan continues to rely on international pressure to frame the conflict as a global flashpoint, India appears determined to prevent external players from muddying the waters.

But the challenge ahead lies in sustaining this equilibrium-military assertiveness without escalation, and diplomatic firmness without isolation. If India's strategic messaging post-Operation Sindoor is to be effective, it must be matched by long-term policy coherence, especially in how it deals with Pakistan's deep state and its enablers abroad. For now, though, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn-and it appears the world is beginning to take notice.

Read Also How Homegrown Tech Steered Operation Sindoor for India Convinced India, Pak To Have Peace: Trump