Faith, Family, And Betrayal: The Journey That Shaped My Life In Kashmir

By Syed Majid Gilani

I was born in the old city of Srinagar, in the heart of Khanqah Moulla. The streets there are narrow and alive, lined with shops, voices, prayers, and memory.

My earliest days were wrapped in the scent of fresh bread from local bakeries and the rhythm of footsteps on centuries-old stone.

Our family later moved to Gilan House in Lalbazar, a quieter part of town, where apple and pomegranate trees filled the air with sweetness. The house was my grandfather's dream. He built it not just for shelter, but as a legacy.

Even now, it feels like the center of who we are. Each corner holds a story, a prayer, or a piece of laughter from long ago.

I was a soft-spoken, shy child. Not particularly bright in school. But my family, especially my father and grandfather, never let that define me. They reminded me often that being kind, honest, and faithful mattered more than grades. That strength of character could carry you farther than talent alone.

When I was 24, my father died of a heart attack. He was just 50. It was sudden. One day we were having tea together. The next, I was at his funeral, trying to understand how the world could keep spinning without him. He was my best friend, my role model. Losing him was like losing the floor beneath my feet.

I had just started a government job at the time. That job became a lifeline, not just financially but emotionally. It gave me structure in the middle of chaos. My grandfather stepped in too. He was already a steady presence in our lives. He was a retired officer, a poet, a man of great patience. His calmness gave me something to hold on to.

Education wasn't a straight road for me. I switched schools a few times, dropped out of college, and faced plenty of setbacks. But I kept going.

I finished my degrees through IGNOU and took up journalism and creative writing courses. It wasn't fancy, but it was enough. I was learning, growing, staying afloat.

My first real job was as a casual copyist at Doordarshan Kendra. I didn't know much, but I paid attention. Eventually, I passed exams, earned promotions, and found my way into the Excise and Taxation Department.

It took years of persistence. The kind where no one is watching, but you keep showing up anyway.

All through this, writing stayed with me. As a student, I'd handwrite articles and walk them to newspaper offices, just hoping they'd get printed. Computers were rare back then. Seeing my name in print felt like being heard for the first time. My grandfather saw my passion and gifted me a Remington typewriter. I still have it. It's old, but to me, it's sacred.

Life didn't stop testing me. I've known betrayal too, the kind that leaves a deep wound. A close friend turned away without warning. The pain from that still lingers. Some things you never understand fully. But I've learned to keep my peace. Some hurts are not yours to carry forever.

What keeps me grounded now is my family. My three children-Arshad, Sarah, and Murshad-are everything. They give meaning to each day. My mother, Shahida, even in her late sixties, is our strength. Her prayers echo through our home like protection.

I'm 49 now. The hair on my head is graying. The beard too. Each strand holds a story. Of mistakes, survival, prayers, and long nights. I live simply. I write when I can. I pray often. And I try to be honest, with myself and with others.

This isn't a story of great success. It's not meant to impress. It's just what happened. One man's path through faith, loss, love, and writing. I'm still walking it. Some days are heavy. Some feel light. But every day, I believe the same thing: the best is yet to come.

Syed Majid Gilani is a government officer and writer based in Srinagar. He reflects on faith, family, and the resilience built through everyday life.