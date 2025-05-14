NGT Notice To NHAI, Firm, J & K Govt Over Orchard Waterlogging

In this original application, the applicant namely Ghulam Nabi Bhat a resident of Batpora- Wathoora Tehsil Chadoora in District Budgam through his counsel Advocate Saurabh Sharma raised the issue before the NGT regarding damage caused to his orchard/agricultural on account of water logging due to choking of a waste water drain in the course of construction of a flyover.

The applicant 's counsel Advocate Saurabh Sharma argued before the NGT's bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson), Dr. A. Senthil Veil (Expert Member and Dr. Afroz Ahmad (Expert Member) that the waterlogging caused flooding and damaging of approximately 6.5 Kanals of the orchard and agricultural field. The applicant in his petition (original application) alleged that the respondents (NHAI & NKC Projects Pvt Ltd) were engaged in construction of Srinagar Ring Road flyover bridge near his orchard / agricultural field and in that process since the water drainage system was choked causing flooding for more than a month which caused massive damage to around 500 HD apple plants (7 to 8 years old).

The petitioner Ghulam Nabi Bhat prayed that the remedial/restoration action and also the compensation for the damage caused be paid to him. The applicant also prayed for impleading the Horticulture Department as party which was accepted by the NGT bench. The NGT order dated May 8th 2025 reads :

“Issue notice in original application -OA and Interim Application- IA No. 350/2025 to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing through e-filing. The Applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing”

The case is again listed for next hearing in National Green Tribunal on September 15th 2025

