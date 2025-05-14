No Compensation For Aerial Transmission Lines: J&K HC

A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma made the observation while dismissing a plea by a resident of Uri Wagoora in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, seeking the court's directions to the authorities to assess and pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh for his residential house which according to him has been rendered uninhabitable due to the installation of a High-Tension Transmission Line through his land.

He had also sought direction for paying damages of Rs 5 lakh to him for mental distress, agony and torture at the hands of respondents.

“...the claim of the petitioner for compensation appears to be misplaced. The law is well settled that the aerial right of way for transmission lines remains with the State, and individual landowners cannot assert legal, fundamental, or constitutional rights over the construction of transmission lines, unless there is a proven loss or damage resulting from the construction,” the court said.

However, the Court said that authorities are required to maintain appropriate distance while stringing such lines, as per Electricity Act.

“The issue which remains is whether the petitioner is entitled to any compensation with regard to the damages he has suffered. It is well settled that claims for damages, including those relating to a residential house and fruit-bearing trees are disputed questions of fact, which can only be proved by leading evidence,” the court said and dismissed the plea.

