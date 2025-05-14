Cancer Breakthrough: Patients In England Offered 5-Minute Cancer Jab

The injection, which takes just three to five minutes to administer, will benefit up to 15,000 patients each year and is approved for use across 15 types of cancer, including lung, bowel, kidney, bladder, oesophageal, skin, and head and neck cancers.

The move follows the approval of injectable nivolumab-also known by its brand name Opdivo-by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Previously, the drug was administered intravenously, a process that could take up to an hour. Now, with patients needing doses fortnightly or monthly, the new method is expected to save the NHS over a year's worth of treatment time annually.

“This innovation will make cancer treatment faster and more convenient for thousands of patients, freeing up hospital capacity and allowing teams to treat more people,” said Prof. Peter Johnson, NHS England's national clinical director for cancer.

Nivolumab works by helping the immune system identify and attack cancer cells. It blocks a protein called PD-1 on T-cells, which tumours use to hide from immune responses.

NHS England confirmed that the injectable option will not cost more than the intravenous version, following a negotiated deal with the manufacturer, Bristol Myers Squibb.

“This is an important example of how our health system can adapt to deliver cutting-edge treatment efficiently,” said Naser Turabi, director of evidence and implementation at Cancer Research UK. He added that further investment in NHS innovation will be crucial as part of the upcoming national cancer plan.

Most new patients are expected to start with the injection, while those already on nivolumab via infusion may switch to the new method in the coming weeks.

