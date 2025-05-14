Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hajj Flights Resume At Srinagar Airport

2025-05-14 03:10:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After a brief but tense pause in Hajj operations triggered by rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the flights ferrying pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir resumed on Wednesday, with 642 pilgrims successfully departing for the holy city of Madeena.

Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee, Dr Shujhat Qureshi, confirmed the resumption and said,“Today, we operated four flights from Srinagar Airport to New Delhi. From there, two Hajj flights departed directly to Medina, carrying a total of 642 pilgrims.”

Dr Qureshi noted that the committee was working round-the-clock to clear the backlog caused by the suspension.“We have written to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, requesting additional flights to manage the pendency. Tomorrow, we have scheduled two more flights, one as per the regular schedule and another dedicated to accommodating those whose departures were delayed,” he said.

According to the plan, 641 pilgrims are set to fly out on Thursday around 320 from Jammu & Kashmir and 242 from Ladakh. An additional group of 80 pending pilgrims, initially scheduled to travel on May 9 from Ladakh, will also be accommodated.

“We are addressing the backlog in a phased, date-wise manner, starting with May 7, followed by May 8 and onwards,” Dr Qureshi said, adding that both J&K and Ladakh pilgrims affected by the disruption are being prioritised.

Notably, the temporary suspension of Hajj services had created concern among intending pilgrims, particularly those scheduled to travel earlier in the week.

However, with the situation easing, the authorities have swiftly reinstated operations, ensuring that no pilgrim is left behind.

Dr Qureshi added that they were hopeful that the entire backlog will be cleared soon, and the regular Hajj flight schedule will be back on track.(KNO )

