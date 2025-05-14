403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. : Today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Revenue was $3,537, compared to $4,996, a decrease of $1,459. Gross profit was $1,747, compared to $2,411, a decrease of $664. Operating expenses were $2,809, compared to $3,142, a decrease of $333. Net loss was $(932), compared to $(626), an increase of $306. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.52.
