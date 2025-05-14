Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc.


2025-05-14 03:09:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. : Today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Revenue was $3,537, compared to $4,996, a decrease of $1,459. Gross profit was $1,747, compared to $2,411, a decrease of $664. Operating expenses were $2,809, compared to $3,142, a decrease of $333. Net loss was $(932), compared to $(626), an increase of $306. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.52.

MENAFN14052025000212011056ID1109550274

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search