Almadex, NTG, Titan At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Almadex Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Wednesday. Almadex provided an update on recent exploration activity at its porphyry lithocap target on the Paradise Project, Nevada which has helped vector towards a potential porphyry core.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.31 Wednesday. NTG has received new purchase orders and contract renewals totaling approximately $12.5M CAD from existing and new customers.
Titan Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Wednesday. Titan announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company delivered a 37% year-over-year revenue increase and a 4% reduction in all-in sustaining costs, supported by higher production and strong operational execution at the Empire State Mine
WildBrain Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.03 Wednesday. WildBrain is expected to report $0.02 for Q3 2025 Wednesday.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.58 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Algoma Central Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.87 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Argo Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 87 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.59 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fox River Resources Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.78 Wednesday. No news stories today.
High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.29 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Keg Royalties Income Fund KEG) hit a new 52-week high of $18.22 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
K2 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Lassonde Industries Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $219.90 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Loncor Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.80 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust MHC) hit a new 52-week high of $25.25 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $76.92 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Spetz Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $89.77 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Uniserve Communications Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
