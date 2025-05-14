Who Is Project 2025 Co-Author Russ Vought And What Is His Influence On Trump?

MENAFN - The Conversation) While Elon Musk has clearly been a major influence on the Trump administration, the less well known, but arguably more influential, power behind the presidency is Russell (usually Russ) Vought. Vought is the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) – the nerve centre of the administration's sweeping changes.

Vought is also rumoured to be about to take over running the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) from Musk.

Unlike Musk, Vought acts mostly outside the media spotlight. He is fully committed to a radical overhaul of the way the US presidency works – and his deep religious convictions have led him to believe there should be more Christianity embedded in government and public life.

He has vowed to“be the person that crushes the deep state”, and was part of the first Trump administration, where he held the position of OMB deputy director – and, briefly, director.

Vought worked with Trump in his first term on executive order 13957 , which aimed to reclassify thousands of policy jobs within the federal government. This was designed to allow the White House to quickly change who was employed in these roles.

This was subsequently revoked by the Biden administration. But Trump issued a similar executive order 14171 in January, which will implement quicker hiring and firing procedures. The Office of Personnel Management estimates that this could affect 50,000 federal roles.

In an interview with conservative commentator and podcaster Tucker Carlson, Vought said that this was necessary for the White House to“retain control” of the agencies under its command. Without it, he claimed, ideological“opponents” within the agencies had the power to diminish the efficiency of White House initiatives. And his role as head of the OMB, he argued, was“to tame the bureaucracy, the administrative state”.

During the Biden presidency, Vought was one of the main authors – credited as the key architect – of the Heritage Foundation's influential Project 2025 , widely seen as the blueprint for Trump's second term of office. The 900-page document, whose full title is Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, was a major talking point during last year's presidential election campaign.

Throughout the campaign, Trump strenuously denied Democrat accusations of having any connection to Project 2025. But a large number of his appointees contributed to the Heritage Foundation's publication, and numerous Project 2025's recommendations have quickly been put into action . These include Trump's high trade tariffs and Doge's cost-cutting initiatives.

Russ Vought talking to Tucker Carlson.

During his confirmation hearing in the US Senate, Vought reiterated his belief that the White House has authority over federal spending, not Congress. This contradicts article I, section 8, of the US Constitution , which grants Congress the power to tax and spend for the general welfare of the country.

For the majority of constitutional experts, the executive (the president) may propose a budget, but it is Congress that authorises it.

Read more: How Project 2025 became the blueprint for Donald Trump's second term

Concerned by this, Democrats on the Senate budget committee attempted a boycott of Vought's confirmation vote, which failed when all 11 Repubican members voted in favour. And when the call came on the Senate floor to confirm his appointment, all 47 Democratic senators held an all-night debate in protest.

Democrat and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has called Vought the“most radical nominee” with“the most extreme agenda” and said that Americans needed to understand the danger he poses to them in their daily lives.

Vought's involvement in Project 2025

When asked to compare the Trump administration's policies to Project 2025, Paul Dans, who was the director of Project 2025 until he stepped down during the Trump campaign, said that the administration's policies were“beyond my wildest dreams”. According to one website tracking the agenda, of the 313 suggested policy objectives in Project 2025, 101 have been implemented, while another 64 are in progress.

A significant number of Project 2025's recommendations have been implemented by the Elon Musk-led Doge. And Vought has been described by one journalist as“the glue between Musk and the Republicans”.

Vought and Musk have forged a strange but effective relationship in executing Doge's cost-cutting initiatives. According to reports quoting former Trump administration officials, Musk's Doge has used data to identify what he considers to be overspending while and Vought's OMB has confirmed Doge's findings recommending how to deal with them.

“What's needed is a specific theory about the case and what can be done,” Vought said . It was part of an effort to help the government“balance its books”, he added.

When asked by Tucker Carlson what he thought of Doge, Vought replied :“I think they're bringing an exhilarating rush ... of creativity, outside the box thinking, comfortability with risk and leverage.”

The process to crush the so-called“deep state” conducted by Maga Republicans in Congress and Doge in the White House has been expertly coordinated by Vought. As one reporter wrote , he has experience of working on Capitol Hill and is on good terms with the Freedom Caucus who are the group of conservative Republicans that advocates for limited government, fiscal restraint and strict adherence to a constitutional, right-wing agenda.

After the caucus was instrumental in defining the terms of support for Mike McCarthy as Speaker of the House in 2023, Vought called the members of Freedom House“the lions that have been through battle and won”. He knows the capabilities of the OMB – and is just as anti-establishment as Musk.

According to independent researchers tracking Project 2025 , a number of departments still have more than half of the project's objectives to be completed. The administration will need to work quickly, however.

Historically , the party that occupies the White House fares badly in the midterms. The Republicans could lose control of the House or the Senate, both of which they currently control. Should this happen, the administration may find it more difficult to implement the changes they wish.

But it is highly unlikely that this will deter Vought and his drive for reforms of presidential powers. He, along with the majority of the Trump White House, believe in the unitary executive theory . This essentially argues that the president has control over all executive branch officials and operations, and that Congress cannot limit that control, even through legislation.

If Vought does carry on and Congress challenges his decisions, the issue could end up in the Supreme Court – a court dominated by Trump appointees. Any judgment made by the court would be seismic in its importance of future interpretations of the constitution and where power really lies in the federal government.

For Vought and other Project 2025 authors in the administration, a ruling in their favour would be vindication of their work.