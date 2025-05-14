China's Tech Giant Baidu Eyes Europe For Robotaxi Launch

Baidu is reportedly in early-stage discussions with Swiss public transport operator PostAuto to introduce its driverless taxi service in Switzerland, Azernews reports.

This move marks the company's first push into the European market as part of its broader global expansion strategy in autonomous mobility.

Baidu plans to establish a local entity in Switzerland within the next few months and intends to begin testing its Apollo Go technology by the end of 2025.

The robotaxi service, already operational in over a dozen Chinese cities, features the largest autonomous fleet in Wuhan, central China, with over 400 vehicles.

However, Swiss Post, PostAuto's parent company, told Reuters in a statement that there is“currently no partnership or cooperation between PostAuto or Swiss Post and Baidu or any other technology provider.” The company added that it is exploring future mobility options to meet evolving customer needs.

The WSJ report also mentioned that Baidu has plans to expand Apollo Go to Turkey in the near future.

Apollo Go represents Baidu's flagship entry into the driverless transportation space, as the company competes with global players like Waymo, Tesla, and Cruise in the autonomous vehicle market.

Baidu has not yet responded to media requests for comments regarding its European expansion.

Baidu's expansion into Europe is a significant move in the global race for autonomous vehicle dominance. The company's Apollo Go platform is one of China's most advanced autonomous mobility services and could potentially reshape urban transportation in Europe, a region that has been progressively embracing smart and sustainable mobility solutions. The collaboration with PostAuto, if it materializes, could also serve as a model for integrating autonomous vehicles with existing public transport infrastructure, offering seamless and efficient options for passengers. If Baidu successfully rolls out its service in Switzerland and beyond, it would bring China's technological prowess into direct competition with well-established Western players, marking an exciting shift in the global autonomous vehicle market.