Azercell-Supported Children Hotline Receives 940 Inquiries In Q1 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Children Hotline received 940 inquiries between January and March 2025. Of these, 163 were related to psychological issues, 147 involved legal assistance, 94 addressed social matters, 48 concerned education, and 17 involved healthcare. The remaining inquiries covered general topics.

Gender statistics show that 48% of calls were made by women, 27% by men, and 25% anonymously. In terms of age, 547 inquiries came from adults, 175 from minors under the age of 18, with the rest submitted anonymously.

The Azerbaijan Children Hotline aims to provide social, psychological, and legal support to children facing challenging life circumstances. It refers cases to relevant institutions when necessary and offers urgent assistance in critical situations.

In response to inquiries received in the first quarter of 2025, 28 families were invited to the center, and 89 social-psychological rehabilitation sessions were conducted with children. Outreach visits were also organized to 19 schools and families. Support provided to families was tailored to their specific legal, psychological, and psychosocial needs.

The hotline is operated by the“Ümidli Gələcək” Public Association for Social Initiatives, with continuous support from “Azercell Telecom” LLC and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The service is available to children under 18, as well as to anyone seeking support on their behalf. The hotline can be reached via the short number 116111, mobile lines, email, social media platforms, and a dedicated mobile application.

Confidentiality is a fundamental principle of the hotline's operations. Information is shared with relevant authorities only when strictly necessary and with the caller's consent.

Since its launch in 2010, the Azerbaijan Children's Hotline has received over 76,000 inquiries as of March 2025.

For more information about“Azercell Telecom” LLC and its initiatives, please visit the official Azercell website.