Rostov Court Convicts Two Ukrainians For Attempted Attack On Russian Convoy In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don (Russia) sentenced residents of Zaporizhzhia region Oleh Zavgorodnyi and Fedir Trifonov to 24 and 17 years in prison in the case of preparing to blow up a convoy of Russian invaders.

This is reported by Mediazona with reference to the press service of the court, Ukrinform reports.

Zavgorodnyi, 32, was found guilty on five charges: participation in a terrorist group, preparation for a terrorist attack, illegal manufacture and trafficking of explosives, and training in terrorist activities. Trifonov, 46, was charged with the same articles, except for receiving terrorist training.

According to the Russian investigation, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zavgorodnyi allegedly“joined a terrorist community” (which is not specified). It is alleged that from May to October 2022, he was“trained in explosives manufacturing methods in the city of Zaporizhzhia”.

Trifonov allegedly joined this“terrorist community” at the suggestion of Zavgorodnyi, who purchased components for making explosives in Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol. According to the FSB, the Ukrainians used these components to make an explosive device and delivered it to a section of road where a Russian military convoy was to pass on November 4, 2022. However, the explosion did not occur, as the men were detained by Russian security forces.

Both convicts are natives of the village of Zelenivka, Zaporizhzhia region. Zavgorodnyi's VKontakte page states that in 2011-2012 he served in Nikopol in the military unit A-0593 (301st anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Air Force of Ukraine).

US, Ukraine may share interest in restartingunder Ukrainian control – Galushchenko

The appeal ruling published on the website of the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow states that the criminal case against the Ukrainians was initiated on January 18, 2023 - the same day, according to the document, they were detained and sent to a pre-trial detention center. It is not known where they have been since their detention in Zaporizhzhia region in 2022. The Southern District Military Court received the case against Trifonov and Zavgorodnyi for consideration on the merits on September 9 last year.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian court in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region sentenced two residents of Enerhodar to 14 years in a general regime colony in a case of treason for transferring funds to the Ukrainian army.